5 best Steam Spring Sale 2025 deals at 90% off

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here, and some of the best games are available at 90% off, making it the perfect time for you to grab legendary titles for a fraction of their original price. Whether you're into fast-paced shooters, deep RPGs, or stealth-action experiences, there’s something for everyone at an absurdly low cost.

Well, yes, these aren't just regular discounts — these are some of the best deals you’ll ever find on Steam.

Let’s dive into the five best games you can grab at 90% off before the Steam Spring Sale 2025 ends on March 20, 2025.

Titanfall 2 and other 4 best Steam Spring Sale 2025 deals at 90% off

1) Titanfall 2 – $2.99 (90% off)

Titanfall 2 is in the best Steam Spring Sale 2025 deals (Image via Electronic Arts)

Respawn Entertainment's Titanfall 2 is one of the most underrated shooters of all time. With its movement of high-speed parkour, close quarters gunplay, and excellent single-player campaign, it's an FPS masterpiece that still holds up in 2025.

The Story, which revolves around Jack Cooper and his companion BT-7274, is an emotional and thrilling ride that is rarely seen in the genre. For those who are jumping into this multiplayer title, the Ultimate Edition is even more worth it.

It contains all six Titan war-paints, pilot customization options, a Jump-Starter pack that unlocks all Titans and tactical abilities outright, 500 in-game credits, and XP boosters to gain progress faster. With smooth combat and a refreshing blend of pilot and mech gameplay, it's a great deal to consider in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Steam buy link

2) Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – $3.99 (90% off)

A still from Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (Image via META Publishing, Owlcat Games)

For RPG enthusiasts, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous presents one of the richest and most flexible role-playing experiences out there. A spiritual successor to Pathfinder: Kingmaker, this isometric RPG improves its forebear in every aspect, including the addition of the Mythic Path system that enables players to forge their fate as an angel, demon, lich, trickster, or even a dragon.

Set in the Worldwound, a demonic rift that endangers the world of Mendev, players command a Crusade into the abyss, making decisions that shape the world's destiny. With 25 distinct classes, rich turn-based and real-time combat, and moral choices that branch out, this game has hundreds of hours of content. At only $3.99, it's one of the greatest Steam bargains.

Steam buy link

3) DOOM (2016) – $1.99 (90% off)

The original DOOM was released in 1993 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

With DOOM: The Dark Ages launching on May 15, 2025, there is no better moment to revisit the 2016 prequel. DOOM (2016) is raw, unadulterated chaos, propelling gamers into the boots of the Doom Slayer. The combat in the game is all about aggression and speed. There's no cover shooting here — movement is your defense, and glory kills keep the action moving at breakneck pace.

The weapon selection is insane, ranging from the traditional shotgun and chainsaw to the lethal BFG 9000. Even at almost a decade old, this title continues to provide smooth performance, a fantastic soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, and some of the greatest FPS gunplay ever crafted. For $1.99 at Steam Spring Sale 2025, this is a complete no-brainer for anyone who loves fast action shooters.

Steam buy link

4) HITMAN: World of Assassination – $0.99 (90% off)

HITMAN: World of Assassination at Steam Spring Sale 2025 (Image via IO Interactive A/S)

If stealth and strategy are more your style, HITMAN: World of Assassination is an absolute steal at just $0.99 on Steam Spring Sale 2025. This definitive edition merges Hitman 1, 2, and 3 into a single package, offering over 20 massive sandbox levels where creativity is the key to taking out high-profile targets.

The Freelancer Mode adds a rogue-like element to the game, giving players randomized missions and new challenges in a way that makes each playthrough unique. With an enormous variety of assassination methods, from disguises to environmental kills, it’s one of the best stealth experiences ever made. Considering it was $2.99 during the last Steam autumn sale, this is the lowest price yet, making it a must-buy for stealth-action fans.

Steam buy link

5) The Elder Scrolls Online – $1.99 (90% off)

Join over 22 million players in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For those in search of an MMO with massive open-world adventuring, The Elder Scrolls Online is an easy recommendation at $1.99 on Steam Spring Sale 2025. Taking place in the continent of Tamriel, the game lets players experience an endlessly expanding world with friends or on their own, delving into quests, dungeons, and epic-scale PvP combat.

The game has come a long way since its release, having switched to buy-to-play with optional expansions. With 10 playable races and 7 unique classes, players can develop their character in any style they prefer, as a sneaky Nightblade, Sorcerer of great strength, or dragon caller Dragonknight.

With ESO shifting to a seasonal content model in 2025, now is the best time to jump in and explore everything the game has to offer.

Steam buy link

