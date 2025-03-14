Leaks suggest a potential new feature coming to Rainbow Six Siege X ranked

A new leak from a well-known R6 leaker and data miner @Shiiny77 suggests that a new feature might be added to Rainbow Six Siege X ranked. According to the leaker’s post on X, the feature would ban one Operator each round. This mechanic is common in other games like Overwatch and Marvel Rivals and could be a monumental addition to Rainbow Six.

This article takes a look at the rumors about a new feature coming to Rainbow Six Siege X ranked.

Note: The contents of this article are based on leaks. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

Could Rainbow Six Siege X ranked receive an Operator ban feature?

Leaker and data miner @Shiiny77 mentioned that a new feature might be coming to Rainbow Six Siege Ranked. This leaked mechanic would ban one Operator per round for six rounds in a ranked match. They also mentioned that players can pick new Operators to ban as the previous bans are nullified after sides are switched.

The target ban feature could be a major mechanic for ranked play in Rainbow Six Siege X by providing a more balanced experience in ranked matches. The bans will force players to play new characters if their main is banned. By streamlining their approach, players can tailor their gameplay to their unique strengths and preferences, unlocking a more personalized and effective playstyle.

This feature isn't novel, as it appears in many other games, such as Overwatch 2, League of Legends, and Marvel Rivals. Target banning is an essential strategy in competitive play; it enables a team to limit their opponent's options, creating a less advantageous scenario for them.

Nonetheless, we must acknowledge that there has been no official statement regarding a target ban feature in Rainbow Six Siege X ranked, and this information is based on speculation from leaks.

That covers all there is to know about the leak surrounding a new feature coming to Rainbow Six Siege X ranked. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides.

