When does Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta start?

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Mar 14, 2025 01:53 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta release time and date, Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta
Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta release time and date (Image via Ubisoft)

Tactical FPS enthusiasts are eager to dive into the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta. For those unaware, the beta period has commenced and will run from March 13, 2025, to March 19, 2025, during which players can obtain codes and participate in the game.

Ad

In this article, we will delve further into the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta and its specifics.

Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta release date and time for all regions

The official Ubisoft blog post stated that the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta began on March 13, 2025. The access period for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Ubisoft Connect on PC platforms is from March 13, 2025, at 12 pm (PT) to March 19, 2025, at 12 pm (PT).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Here’s a list of the closed beta test release date and timings for all major regions:

Time Zone/RegionTime and Release date
Pacific Time 12 pm on March 13, 2025
Mountain Time1 pm on March 13, 2025
Central Time2 pm on March 13, 2025
Easter Time3 pm on March 13, 2025
Brazil BR4 pm on March 13, 2025
United Kingdom GMT7 pm on March 13, 2025
Central European Time8 pm on March 13, 2025
India 12:30 am on March 14, 2025
China 3 am on March 14, 2025
Japan4 am on March 14, 2025
Sydney, Australia6 am on March 14, 2025
Ad

You can join the closed beta by tuning into the R6 Siege X Showcase on March 13, either on the official Rainbow 6 Twitch channel or through Twitch streams hosted by various content creators. By watching, you'll become eligible for a closed beta Twitch drop.

Also read: How to get Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta codes

What to expect from Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta

The R6 Siege X closed beta will elevate the classic Siege maps to a new visual standard, boasting enhanced lighting, deeper shadows, and 4K textures. At launch, five iconic maps: Clubhouse, Chalet, Border, Bank, and Kafe will receive a comprehensive makeover, while three additional modernized maps will be introduced each season.

Ad

Players will now have access to destructible objects, such as fire extinguishers, gas pipes, and metal detectors, which can be strategically used to outmaneuver opponents.

The closed beta will offer an overhauled audio experience, including revamped audio propagation and reverberation, and enable players to pinpoint enemy locations through subtle audio cues. To further enrich the game's tactical core, the update will introduce gameplay features that amplify immersion and dynamic gameplay.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta PC system requirements

Ad

For more information on Rainbow Six Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी