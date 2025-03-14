When does Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta start?

Tactical FPS enthusiasts are eager to dive into the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta. For those unaware, the beta period has commenced and will run from March 13, 2025, to March 19, 2025, during which players can obtain codes and participate in the game.

In this article, we will delve further into the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta and its specifics.

Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta release date and time for all regions

The official Ubisoft blog post stated that the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta began on March 13, 2025. The access period for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Ubisoft Connect on PC platforms is from March 13, 2025, at 12 pm (PT) to March 19, 2025, at 12 pm (PT).

Here’s a list of the closed beta test release date and timings for all major regions:

Time Zone/Region Time and Release date Pacific Time 12 pm on March 13, 2025 Mountain Time 1 pm on March 13, 2025 Central Time 2 pm on March 13, 2025 Easter Time 3 pm on March 13, 2025 Brazil BR 4 pm on March 13, 2025 United Kingdom GMT 7 pm on March 13, 2025 Central European Time 8 pm on March 13, 2025 India 12:30 am on March 14, 2025 China 3 am on March 14, 2025 Japan 4 am on March 14, 2025 Sydney, Australia 6 am on March 14, 2025

You can join the closed beta by tuning into the R6 Siege X Showcase on March 13, either on the official Rainbow 6 Twitch channel or through Twitch streams hosted by various content creators. By watching, you'll become eligible for a closed beta Twitch drop.

What to expect from Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta

The R6 Siege X closed beta will elevate the classic Siege maps to a new visual standard, boasting enhanced lighting, deeper shadows, and 4K textures. At launch, five iconic maps: Clubhouse, Chalet, Border, Bank, and Kafe will receive a comprehensive makeover, while three additional modernized maps will be introduced each season.

Players will now have access to destructible objects, such as fire extinguishers, gas pipes, and metal detectors, which can be strategically used to outmaneuver opponents.

The closed beta will offer an overhauled audio experience, including revamped audio propagation and reverberation, and enable players to pinpoint enemy locations through subtle audio cues. To further enrich the game's tactical core, the update will introduce gameplay features that amplify immersion and dynamic gameplay.

