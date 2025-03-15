Best indie game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 has brought with it some of the best indie game deals players can take advantage of. This annual season sale provides gamers with numerous opportunities to purchase games on their wishlist without putting a dent in their wallet. Games from various genres are available for a discount during the sale, and that includes indie titles.

Ad

This article discusses the best indie game deals available at the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Some of the best indie game deals at the Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Hades (60% off)

A still from Hades (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hades is one of the best roguelike games to release in recent times. It focuses on Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he tries to escape from the Underworld to reach Mount Olympus. To complete this task, he'll need to clear out room after room and defeat bosses to forge his path. While he is out on this mission, he has the help of his family of Gods.

Ad

Trending

The game adds tons of unique variables to create exciting and distinct runs. Its tight hack-and-slash combat system and extensive build variety focuses on players using boons to power up their protagonist. The boons allow him to conquer everything his dad and the God of the Underworld, Hades, can throw in his path.

Players can purchase Hades at the discounted price of $9.99 with 60% off at the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best indie game deals in this event.

Ad

2) Risk of Rain 2 (67% off)

A still from Risk of Rain 2 (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Another incredible roguelike title that has received critical acclaim for its engaging gameplay is Risk of Rain 2. It is a third-person shooter that focuses on players trying to survive amidst hostile enemies on an alien planet. Its large build variety adds tons of replay value, whether it be the 110+ items or 11 playable characters. It is an action-packed title that can be enjoyed solo or by up to three players in co-op.

Ad

Players can purchase Risk of Rain 2 for a 67% discounted price of $8.24 at the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

3) Outer Wilds (40% off)

A still from Outer Wilds (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

Outer Wilds is a unique game that puts gamers in the shoes of an astronaut that is stuck in a peculiar time loop. The basic goal of this game is to figure out all the information about the solar system. Here, knowledge is an asset, ally, and progress bar.

Ad

While the discount here isn't the biggest, considering indie games don't sell for the $60/70 price mark, the final discounted price is still low.

Players can purchase Outer Wilds for $14.99 with a 40% discount at the Steam Spring Sale 2025. This makes it one of the best indie game deals in this event.

4) Enter the Gungeon (90% off)

A still from Enter the Gungeon (Image via Devolver Digital)

For players who want a bullet-hell isometric shooter at a low price, Enter the Gungeon is an incredible pick. This dungeon crawler puts players in the shoes of a particular hero as they blast their way to the bottom floor of the Gungeon to find the ultimate treasure: a gun that can kill the past.

Ad

Aside from its tight gameplay, the game features a smorgasbord of unique guns to keep players occupied. These range from missiles and lasers to rainbows, fish, and foam darts, among others.

Players can purchase Enter the Gungeon for a 90% discounted price of $1.49 at the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best indie game deals in this event.

5) Sifu (60% off)

A still from Sifu (Image via Sloclap || Kepler Interactive)

Sifu is a unique beat-em-up brawler that incorporates roguelike elements. Its unique aging system shortens the leeway for mistakes but also gives players the opportunity to learn and improve. While its levels and enemy encounters don't change, players can learn new moves to take down foes more efficiently. It is one of the best fighting games that has a large skill ceiling for player expression.

Ad

The title's Arena update also provides combat rooms where players can create combat encounters with unique conditions.

Players can purchase Sifu at the discounted price of $15.99 with 60% off at the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best indie game deals in this event.

6) Omori (30% off)

A still from Omori (Image via Omocat LLC)

Omori is an indie title that has rave reviews if its Steam page is anything to go by as of this writing. The game is a unique turn-based RPG that hides a lot of its cards in the beginning. But its beautiful art style, simple yet engaging combat system, and memorable characters aid in its soulful and passionate storytelling. It's another game that doesn't need a huge discount to be accessible to players.

Ad

Players can purchase Omori for a 30% discounted price of $13.99 at the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best indie game deals in this event.

7) Celeste (75% off)

A still from Celeste (Image via Maddy Makes Games Inc.)

For players wanting a super tight 2d platformer that gets harder as they progress through the campaign and has a simple yet engaging story, Celeste is their jam. It focuses on Madeline as she tries to reach the top of the Celeste mountain. The game's 700+ platforming challenge screens will keep players busy for a while, with many of them filled with secrets.

Ad

Players can purchase Celeste at the discounted price of $4.99 with 75% off at the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best indie game deals in this event.

These were some of the best indie game deals at the titular Spring Sale.

Check out other incredible deals at the Steam Spring Sale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.