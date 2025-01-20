Is it worth playing Outer Wilds in 2025? 

Outer Wilds is a 2020 space exploration puzzle game developed by Mobius Digital. The game puts you in the shoes of an astronaut who tries to study his solar system that is stuck in a 22-minute time loop. The game received major praise for its unique gameplay. However, as the game is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary, players might be wondering if it is still worth playing or not.

To answer that question, yes. The game is still undoubtedly worth playing in 2025.

Why Outer Wilds is still worth playing in 2025

A diverse world

A solar system filled with intrigue (Image via Mobius Digital)

The solar system in the title hosts 5 planets, and each has a distinct look and mechanical concept. The Giant's Deep features green seas and gigantic whirlpools, whereas the Brittle Hollow pulls in chunks toward the black hole at its core.

Timber Hearth feels the most Earth-like. Thus, it makes sense that you start your journey there. Each planet in the game will have a unique gimmick you'll need to figure out to progress in your quest.

The time limit adds a unique condition to the mix

The 22-minute limit can provide a sense of urgency to each loop (Image via Mobius Digital)

Each run of Outer Wilds will last 22 real-time minutes, following which the world will reset itself. Initially, this might feel like an obstacle. But once you start exploring, the time limit can provide a good setting point, encouraging you to explore different elements on the planet based on the knowledge you acquired before.

This time limit can also provide a punch to the exploration aspect of the title. You know that you cannot complete the game in this run, but its fragile nature also means you can freely explore the world, considering the only thing at stake here is just the time needed to restart each loop.

A true sense of exploration

Each discovery can give off a Eureka! moment (Image via Mobius Digital)

Outer Wilds does very little in terms of hand-holding. When it comes to making sense of all the elements of the world, you will have to place the pieces together yourself. While this approach might lead you to some brick walls, the dopamine release when you finally figure out something in the game without any help is irreplaceable.

However, this discovery will come with its own dangers. You will encounter unique species on your quest. While some of them will be passive, there are mystical entities that will hunt you down.

Your knowledge is your progress

The answers are worth the effort (Image via Mobius Digital)

The title breaks gaming norms so much that there is no traditional element to indicate progress in the game. Instead, your knowledge about the world is your journey towards completing the mystery of Outer Wilds. Once you start exploring the world, you will find some info that connects to other puzzles. This is another way that the game encourages you to explore off the beaten path.

This approach to progress also means that you will never be at point zero in Outer Wilds. Even if you do not figure out anything while exploring, having the knowledge of getting to that location faster can help give you more time to understand the world and solve its puzzles.

