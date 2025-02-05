Should you try out Celeste in 2025?

Celeste is a 2D platformer that follows the journey of young Madeline on her quest to conquer her anxieties and fears. Maddy Makes Games designed this project to be forgiving and an avenue for young gamers suffering from the immeasurable weight of social anxiety and stress.

Indie games have gained momentum in the past few years, and developers are ready to offer a different experience. These projects don't have the budget to produce AAA gameplay; but, they do have something in the same vein: quality and the courage to tackle mature themes, such as mental health.

Celeste is a game about defying the odds

Gamers fell in love with Madeline's desire to conquer Mount Celeste (Image via Maddy Makes Games Inc.)

Celeste follows the story of Madeline, a young girl who climbs a mountain to confront her struggles. While the premise seems straightforward, this adventure has a few supernatural elements.

Players will encounter characters on their trek, such as Oshiro, a ghost residing in an abandoned resort; Theo, another traveler; Granny; and Badeline, a physical manifestation of Madeline's negativity.

No matter the challenges ahead, Madeline didn't falter and kept going. However, some trials were too much for a young girl to deal with alone, which likely hit close to home for some players.

Madeline is a relatable protagonist. To some degree, her problems are no different from everyone else's. She tries not to fall apart until she realizes what must be done.

Rather than treating Badeline as an enemy, Madeline realized she needed her to conquer Mount Celeste. After reaching the summit, Madeline overcame her fears and gained the confidence to face life with Badeline by her side.

The gameplay is challenging but not impossible

The gameplay is what most people expect from a 2D platformer, where they hop from one platform to the next; however, it can still get tough. Fortunately, Maddy Makes Games included an Assist Mode feature to lower the game's difficulty and slow down certain elements for the player to keep up.

Celeste is a game that offers a challenging experience with a great story (Image via Maddy Makes Games Inc.)

Madeline can run and take massive leaps to cling to walls for a limited time. While in the air, she can dash in different directions to avoid projectiles. The developers included items to refill her abilities and avoid ruining the pacing. The limited gameplay allowed other elements to shine, such as the art style and music.

The minimalistic gameplay is a defining factor that allowed Celeste to stand out from other games. The narrative about tackling heavy themes like mental illness was uncommon for games back then, and Maddy Makes Games had the guts to shed light on the subject. When the going gets tough and players think they are at the end of it, Madeline will encounter several bosses.

This game is a good representation of life and how to handle problems regularly. Madeline needed to conquer Mount Celeste to understand that running away isn't a solution, but a pause button.

Instead of turning back, players realize the only solution is to face it without fear. This is what Celeste is about and what the developers wanted to share.

The game doesn't have traditional combat where Madeline could fire projectiles or perform melee attacks on Badeline. Instead, players should time their dashes and get close to her as she desperately tries to keep her distance.

This is an interesting take on Madeline facing her self-doubt to become better. Madeline's ascent to Mount Celeste can be viewed as her rising above and her journey to self-improvement.

An indie game almost won Game of the Year 2018

Madeline is not built to climb Mount Celeste but that didn't stop her from trying (Image via Maddy Makes Games Inc.)

2018 was a great year for gaming. Celeste was nominated for Game of the Year along with Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Monster Hunter: World.

Maddy Makes Games has proven that indie titles are in the same category, and while the game didn't win, it certainly left a mark.

Conclusion

Madeline is an inspiration to people battling mental health issues (Image via Maddy Makes Games Inc.)

Celeste may not be for everyone, but Maddy Makes Games has achieved something special wth the title. Indie games are getting the respect and appreciation they deserve, and this game is the pinnacle of the 2D platforming genre.

The game has been out for a few years and has seen significant price drops across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you are looking for a challenging yet meaningful 2D platformer, Celeste is a great game to play in 2025.

