5 best Steam Spring Sale 2025 deals at 85% off

There are numerous games selling under the 85% off banner in the Steam Spring Sale 2025. This annual season sale brings with it numerous opportunities for players to buy their wishlisted games at lower rates, with discounts going as high as 90%.

Ad

This listicle talks about five amazing games that are listed at the 85% off banner.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 incredible Steam Spring Sale 2025 game deals at 85% off

1) Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

A still from Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Original Price: $39.99

Ad

Trending

Discounted Price: $5.99

Wolfenstein has been a prominent first-person shooter franchise, surviving in the industry for over three decades. While it did hit a low point after the release of the 2009 title, MachineGames breathed new life into the IP with its Wolfenstein trilogy; it started with the incredible Wolfenstein: The New Order, and was followed by The Old Blood.

The New Colossus is the final installment and is the most graphically advanced of them all. It boasts an amazing art style rendered in high fidelity. It also builds upon the predecessors' snappy, gory, violent, and engaging gunplay, as the titular protagonist embarks on a quest to shoot, kill, and strangle soldiers of the Third Reich.

Ad

You can buy Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for 85% off.

2) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

A still from Rise of the Tomb Raider (Image via Crystal Dynamics || Feral Interactive)

Original Price: $29.99

Ad

Discounted Price: $4.49

Wolfenstein isn't the only series that has seen multiple iterations, Tomb Raider is another long running series. After the first reboot, Crystal Dynamics decided to put Lara Croft in a more grounded and brutal world. This led to the creation of the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy, started by the incredible Tomb Raider (2013).

Rise of the Tomb Raider is its follow-up. It builds on top of what made Tomb Raider work, and refines the formula to create another critically acclaimed title in the trilogy. This time around, Lara's search lands her in the crosshairs of an organization named Trinity. Explore unique locales and engage in both long-range and melee combat in this action-adventure installment.

Ad

The 20 Year Celebration bundle comes with the season pass, which provides additional single-player content and multiplayer capabilities.

You can buy Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for 85% off.

3) A Way Out

A still from A Way Out (Image via Electronic Arts)

Original Price: $29.99

Ad

Discounted Price: $4.49

Before Hazelight Studios went on to develop the Game of the Year-winning title It Takes Two and the similarly excellent Split Fiction, they developed the base for their unique identity way back in 2018. A Way Out focuses on a duo of prisoners who execute a daring plan to escape from captivity.

This is a split-screen co-op exclusive title, seeing you play as one of two prisoners, Leo and Vincent. It encourages you to co-operate and co-ordinate with your partner to solve puzzles and progress further in the campaign. Not only that, you can engage in various side activities to take a little detour such as Connect 4, Fishing, Baseball, Horseshoes, and Darts.

Ad

You can buy A Way Out at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for 85% off.

4) The Surge 2

A still from The Surge 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Original Price: $39.99

Ad

Discounted Price: $5.99

Considering the genre has popped off, it wouldn't feel right to avoid mentioning a great souls-like deal offered during the sale. The Surge 2 is developer Deck 13's science-fiction take on the prominent genre. The game sees you crash-landing on the outskirts of Jericho City. As armored soldiers enforce martial law with robots on a rampage, navigate the city and survive its assault.

The game features many souls-like staples, such as respawning enemies, player-activated checkpoints, a wide, sprawling level design filled with shortcuts, etc. But it also introduces some new concepts, such as an organ-specific lock-on, where each body part offers you a different reward. Horizontal and vertical use of attacks, and running attacks, are other examples.

Ad

You can buy The Surge 2 at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for 85% off.

5) Mad Max

A still from Mad Max (Image via Warner Bros. Games || Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Original Price: $19.99

Ad

Discounted Price: $2.99

When it comes to open-world games, there are numerous prominent titles that players can engage themselves in. However, a title that has gone under the radar for a long time is Avalanche Studio's Mad Max. Considering that the developers are known for creating the chaotic sandbox of Just Cause games, this title is the exact opposite of it.

Mad Max features an empty but well-realized world, filled with numerous wackjobs, each controlling a particular part of the map. Exploration, racing, and melee combat contribute to the gameplay loop. Camps and strongholds feel unique and meaningful, the cars have a heavy, satisfying feel to them, and the combat is slow, brutal, gritty, and engaging.

Ad

You can buy Mad Max at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for 85% off.

Honorable Mention

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition is an incredible open-world, crime-drama title with satisfying hand-based melee combat. It is sellling for $2.99 with the 85% off discount applied.

These were some incredible Steam Spring Sale 2025 game deals with 85% off their price tag.

Check out other incredible deals at the Steam Spring Sale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.