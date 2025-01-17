Is Tomb Raider (2013) worth playing in 2025?

Tomb Raider (2013) was the second reboot in the Tomb Raider IP, that brought the titular protagonist into a more survivalist environment. The game, which was very successful following its release, led to the creation of the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy. However, as the title enters its 12th anniversary on March 3, 2025, players might be wondering whether the game is still worth playing.

To answer that question: Yes, Tomb Raider is undoubtedly worth playing in 2025. This article lists the various reasons why this game still holds up really well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Tomb Raider (2013) is still worth playing in 2025

A compelling narrative

Lara's journey is amazing to witness (Image via Crystal Dynamics || Eidos-Montréal)

Tomb Raider (2013) focuses on Lara Croft and her group of explorers after a storm tears their ship apart, leaving them stranded on a mysterious island. The game reimagines Lara Croft's origins as she undergoes a transformation, from an innocent woman into a hardened survivor.

The game tests Croft's mettle to its limits, as she begins to explore the Island's deep supernatural rabbit hole. The narrative is also supported by diverse and well-written characters who share distinct dynamics with Lara. The game is filled with great writing, be it the dialogues, monologues, or the various lore tidbits of this world.

Great ranged combat

Dispatching attackers is visceral in the game (Image via Crystal Dynamics || Eidos-Montréal)

Tomb Raider (2013) also provided a massive overhaul to the franchise's combat system. While its earlier iterations see the titular woman's dual-wield side arms as her primary weapons, the game does away with it and gives her a more primal start, a simple bow. However, while her arsenal is basic at the start, the combat system is much deeper than in the previous games.

In the 2013 title, Lara has to hide behind cover to avoid damage, while engaging in stealth by distracting enemies and killing them off one by one. The game encourages accuracy, as a well-placed headshot can silently take out an enemy. As the narrative progresses, you start acquiring different firearms to deal with the tougher enemies, and your arsenal expands further.

This system is further enhanced by the skill tree that you can use to upgrade Lara's various abilities.

A visually stunning title

The game still looks incredible (Image via Crystal Dynamics || Eidos-Montréal)

The title still looks gorgeous, despite being over a decade old. It uses the Foundation engine to render the beautiful world of Yamatai Island in vivid detail. The art design blends with graphical prowess to provide a refreshing visual experience to the user.

Whether it is the lush greenery of the Coastal Forest or the horrifying flesh-covered interiors of the Chasm Monastery, the game continues to wow you with its attention to detail, for better or worse. Players looking for an action-adventure title that explores diverse locales with a high production value and still runs well on modest hardware will thoroughly enjoy this game.

Many things to explore in Yamatai

Tombs are a great diversion from the main quest (Image via Crystal Dynamics || Eidos-Montréal)

While progressing through the game's world, players can also hunt down the various collectibles in Tomb Raider (2013). This includes Documents, Relics, GPS Caches, Treasure Maps, and other item challenges.

However, some of the best side content players will experience in the game are the optional tombs scattered throughout the map. These optional tombs feature unique puzzles that challenge the puzzle-solving capabilities of players. While completing these puzzles will earn you a good amount of XP, the best reward is the satisfaction you feel after figuring the solution out by yourself.

