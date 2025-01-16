Is Max Payne 3 worth playing in 2025?

Max Payne 3 was the last installment in the revolutionary franchise before it went dormant for a while. However, it seems to be making a return thanks to the Max Payne 1+2 remake in the works. If players want to understand the refinement in the quality of the anticipated remakes, one of the best ways to do so can be by replaying the previous game in the IP.

While the game will enter its 13th anniversary on June 1, 2025, it is still undoubtedly worth playing in the current year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Max Payne 3 is still worth playing in 2025

One of the best third-person shooters out there

The game has an extremely satisfying and meaty gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the previous two games were amazing in their own right, Max Payne 3 built upon the satisfying gunplay of the IP with the help of Rockstar's pedigree in this genre. The game perfected the omni-movement mechanic, allowing players to shoot in any direction while looking terrific in the bullet-time mode.

For players who want third-person shooters with satisfying, punchy, cinematic, and amazing gunplay, Max Payne 3 is the perfect choice.

A compelling narrative

A dark, grittiy narrative focusing on a broken New York cop (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the game's continuation of Max Payne 2 was somewhat divisive, its campaign is still extremely engaging in its own right. It shifts focus to tell a dark, gritty, and ruthless narrative instead of the more gothic, noir tone of its predecessors. However, this change blends extremely well with Rockstar's writing capabilities.

The game focuses on a broken Max Payne as he tries to protect a wealthy family from the various threats roaming around the region of Sao Paulo. The narrative features compelling characters and intense set-pieces that provide a fertile ground for the gameplay to shine.

Diverse locales

Max Payne 3 features various distinct and diverse locales (Image via Rockstar Games)

The game's campaign takes players to multiple unique locations, whether it be the decorated interiors of a wealthy family building, a vivid disco bar, or the bowels of a stadium, it takes you on an adventure through various locations as Payne digs deeper into the rabbit hole that appears on this seemingly normal job.

Incredible music

Health absolutely kills it in this soundtrack (Image via Rockstar Games)

Max Payne 3's official soundtrack was given to a noise-rock band named Health, and they hit it out of the part by creating an atmospheric, tense, yet unique album. A good chunk of the songs in the game use a unique instrument called a zoothorn to twist the sounds of other normal music and provide a unique synth-esque feel to the soundtrack.

Other side content to enjoy

New York Minute is the best way to test your knowledge of this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you've finished the main campaign, there is still plenty of side content that you can explore. For example, there's the New York Minute Mode, where you need to complete a chapter of the game as fast as possible. Completing this exhilarating speedrun-esque mode then unlocks the New York Minute Hardcore, where dying will send you back to the beginning of the game.

The game assigns you medals in these modes, encouraging you to better your gameplay by utilizing Max Payne 3's mechanics to their fullest.

