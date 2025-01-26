5 reasons why you should play Wolfenstein The New Order in 2025

MachineGames' Wolfenstein The New Order was a soft reboot of the classic Wolfenstein franchise. It received rave reviews for its engaging storyline, compelling characters, and satisfying gunplay. However, with the game slowly inching toward its 11th anniversary on May 20, 2025, players might be wondering whether it is still worth playing or not.

To answer that question, yes, Wolfenstein The New Order is undoubtedly worth playing in 2025, and this article lists five reasons why.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Wolfenstein The New Order is still worth playing in 2025

1) Satisfying gunplay

Blasting enemy soldiers has never felt this good (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Wolfenstein The New Order features some of the most satisfying, punchy, and meaty gunplay ever. The hit feedback, the unique gun models, and the sound design makes desecrating Nazis feel great. The gun models also evolve frequently, as you upgrade from World War 2-era weapons to high-tech laser ones.

Trending

Your arsenal of firearms will expand as you progress through the story. Assault rifles, shotguns, pistols, snipers, plasma weapons, and SMGs will be your weapons of doom. The weapons also have alternate modes. For example, the shotgun normally fires pellets, but you will acquire an alternate fire mode, allowing you to shoot a glowing cluster of projectiles that ricochet around the room.

2) Diverse locales

The game takes you on a journey through a Nazi-occupied world (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Wolfenstein The New Order takes you through a variety of locations as you progress through William 'B.J.' Blazkowicz's quest for revenge. The campaign starts you off at General Wilhelm "Deathshead" Strasse's fortress near the Baltic Sea. Following this, each chapter features a new and unique location as you travel through a Nazi-occupied world.

The Asylum is a great introduction to the new world, where the Nazis won the war. Eisenwald Prison serves as a brutal icon of the ruthless enemy rule, and you need to infiltrate it to free the members of your resistance. Another level takes you straight to outer space, offering incredible visuals. Eventually, the campaign ends with your return to Deathshead's compound, ready to take your revenge.

3) Branching timelines

A difficult choice to make in the initial hours of the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

A unique gimmick of Wolfenstein The New Order is that during the initial hour of your campaign, you will hit a point in the story where you need to make a particular choice. This choice splits the narrative as you will then follow one of the two branching timelines. Although this choice does not affect the story much, it will change the way you play the game.

For example, choosing one individual will have you unlock the ability to hotwire, while the other option will have you unlock lockpicking instead. Another major difference is how siding with one individual provides you health upgrades if you discover a soldier statue in the game while siding with the other will change that reward to armor upgrades.

4) An engaging story

An interesting story with various twists and turns (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Wolfenstein The New Order tells a dark, grim, gritty, yet engaging narrative about a man trying to rid the world of evil. While Blazkowicz is hit with the sad reality of the fact that the United States lost the war, he still pours blood, sweat, and tears into destroying every major pillar of the Reich.

The narrative is filled with various unique and compelling characters, each with a distinct motivation and nature. Whether it be the naive yet brave Wyatt, the tough Fergus, the former Nazi Klaus Kreitz, or the mentally ill Max Hass, everyone aids Blazkowicz in his quest. On the other hand, Deathshead has been portrayed as a ruthless, merciless, and grim antithesis of Blazkowicz.

5) A good starting point for the Wolfenstein franchise

A good introduction to the Wolfenstein franchise and its protagonist (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The new Wolfenstein trilogy was a soft reboot of the Wolfenstein franchise. This trilogy was started by Wolfenstein The New Order, following which Wolfenstein The Old Blood was released. The developers also released a third entry called Wolfenstein II The New Colossus.

Thus, players who want a taste of the Wolfenstein franchise should start with Wolfenstein The New Order, as it provides a good middle point. From here, players can explore the rest of the reboot trilogy if they want or opt for a walk through memory lane with the old Wolfenstein titles.

Check out other games you can play in 2025:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.