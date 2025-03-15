Best action-adventure game deals of Steam Spring Sale 2025

When it comes to the best action-adventure game deals, the Steam Spring Sale 2025 has got it in spades. While many genres offer great replay value, a narrative and cinematic experience that a linear action-adventure title can offer is usually unparalleled if done right.

This article lists some of the best action-adventure game deals from the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Some of the best action-adventure game deals of the Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (85% off)

A still from Rise of the Tomb Raider (Image via Crystal Dynamics || Feral Interactive)

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the critically acclaimed follow-up to the amazing Tomb Raider 2013 reboot. This time around, Lara Croft gets embroiled in an ancient mystery that causes her to become a target for an ancient organization named Trinity.

The gameplay loop consists of you uncovering various ancient secrets, surviving against the general wildlife, fighting various enemies, and solving complex puzzles.

You can buy Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration at the discounted price of $4.49 (85% off) during the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

2) God of War 2018 (60% off)

A still from God of War 2018 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

This God of War soft-reboot made waves around the industry due to the way it built over the IP's mainline Greek trilogy. The game focuses on a now old Kratos, who lives in the realm of Norse Mythology. The combat system is tight, satisfying and meaty, as Kratos tears his foes with the help of the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos.

On the exploration side, the world is varied and distinct, ranging from the ornate columns of Olympus to gritty mountains. Each region feels unique and memorable.

You can buy God of War 2018 at the discounted price of $19.99 (60% off) during the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

3) A Way Out (85% off)

A still from A Way Out (Image via Electronic Arts)

While players are already familiar with the recent titles developed by Hazelight Studios, namely It Takes Two and Split Fiction, they developed a title before these that set the groundwork for its successors. A Way Out is a split-screen co-op exclusive title that focuses on two men, Leo and Vincent, as they plan a daring escape from Prison.

The gameplay features both action and stealth sequences where it's imperative for both players to work together.

You can buy A Way Out at the discounted price of $4.49 during the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

4) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (60% off)

A still from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

One of the best third-person action-adventure franchises that has been setting the bar for highly-produced linear games is Naughty Dog's Uncharted Series. The Legacy of Thieves collection ports over two games to PC, namely, a spin-off titled Lost Legacy, and the most graphically advanced title in the IP, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Both the game focus on treasure explorers Chloe Frazer and Nathan Drake respectively, as they fight against numerous enemies to reach these first.

You can buy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at the discounted price of $19.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

5) Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (50% off)

A still from Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The latest installment in the third-person shooter action-adventure series Ratchet and Clank, titled Rift Apart, received rave reviews. Developed by Insomniac Games, this title focuses on the duo as they go on hopping between alternate dimensions to take down an evil emperor from another reality.

Originally released for the PlayStation 5, the game shines on PC, especially if you have a beefy rig with a potent graphics card capable of ray tracing.

You can buy Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart at the discounted price of $29.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

6) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (85% off)

A still from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Eidos Interactive Corp.)

For players who want to play a game that creates its own rendition of the Guardians of the Galaxy and provides a standalone narrative, the 2021 game of the same name provides that experience. It puts you in the jet-propelled boots of Peter Quill as he and his team of misfits try to stop a nefarious plan involving the Universal Church of Truth.

It is primarily a third-person shooter, with player only being able to control Star-Lord, but he can issue certain commands to the other guardians, adding a layer of strategy to the gameplay loop.

You can buy Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at the discounted price of $8.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

7) A Plague Tale: Requiem (60% off)

A still from A Plague Tale Requiem (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The acclaimed follow-up to A Plague Tale: Innocence continues the story of siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune in Southern France as they try to look for a cure to the latter's mysterious disease. Aside from the soldiers of the Inquisitions, the deadly black rats also serve as a hostile force of nature in the game.

This linear story-driven action-adventure title is a must play for those who want a title with a dark, gritty, and medieval atmosphere filled with memorable characters and an engaging narrative.

You can buy A Plague Tale: Requiem at the discounted price of $19.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

These were some of the best action-adventure game deals from Steam Spring Sale 2025.

