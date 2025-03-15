The Steam Spring Sale 2025 has arrived, and if you're looking for the best third-person shooter game deals, this is the perfect time to grab some of them at massive discounts. Whether you're into tactical stealth, open-world hacking, or all-out chaotic battles, there’s something for everyone. The sale ends on March 20, 2025.

Ad

Here are the top TPS game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025 picks you shouldn’t miss.

Watch Dogs 2 and other best TPS game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Watch Dogs 2 – $5.99 (90% Off)

The crew from Watch Dogs 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2 is an open-world hacking thrill for a price of $5.99. San Francisco becomes the background for the fictional game. A young hacker, Marcus Holloway, works with DedSec to put down the city's oppressive surveillance system. Multiple mission options are featured — you can take out the bad guys with complete stealth, get into the game, and make all hell break loose.

Ad

Trending

The co-op gameplay allows two players to cooperate in order to take down a target or have an old-fashioned one-on-one with each other. Compared to the first game, Watch Dogs 2 has improved the mechanics of driving, has a more alive environment, and enhances hacking.

Steam buy link

2) Sniper Elite 4 – $5.99 (90% Off)

Sniper Elite 4 has stealth elements (Image via Rebellion)

If precision shooting and stealth gameplay are more your style, Sniper Elite 4 is a fantastic deal at 90% off. You play as Karl Fairburne, a sniper tasked with taking down high-profile targets. The game’s X-Ray kill cam is a highlight, showing brutal slow-motion shots of bullets piercing enemies. The maps are three times larger than those in its predecessor, allowing for more tactical freedom.

Ad

The AI has also been enhanced, making enemies more responsive and requiring careful planning. With co-op and competitive multiplayer, there’s plenty to do beyond the main campaign.

Steam buy link

Read more: Best FPS game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

3) Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 – $4.49 (85% Off)

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is fun to play (Image via Electronic Arts)

For an enjoyable and frenetic third-person shooter, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is among the best casual multiplayer shooters available. The game builds upon its predecessor with new character classes, greater maps, and more game modes, including Herbal Assault, in which zombies have to defend bases from invading plants.

Ad

The split-screen mode, private servers, and 24-player matches add to the replayability, making it a great pick, whether you’re playing solo or with friends. Plus, with free post-launch content updates, there’s always something new to try.

Steam buy link

Read more: Best indie game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

4) Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $5.99 (90% Off)

Nomad in Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Image via Ubisoft)

If you're after tactical military gameplay, Ghost Recon Breakpoint at 90% off is worth checking out. Set on Auroa, a remote island controlled by a rogue military faction, the game puts you in the boots of Lieutenant Colonel "Nomad" Perryman, a Ghost operative sent to investigate Skell Tech’s dangerous operations.

Ad

Despite mixed reviews at launch, the title did improve with updates. The game features a stealth system that allows players to use mud for camouflage, a dynamic weather system, and multiple ways to tackle objectives. If you enjoy tactical shooters with open-world exploration, co-op gameplay, and a mix of stealth and gunfights, you can try the title.

Steam buy link

Check out: Best RPG deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

Aside from the aforementioned titles, more TPS game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025 are provided below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.