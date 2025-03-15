Steam Spring Sale 2025: List of best deals on shooter games

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 15, 2025 12:49 GMT
Here are the best FPS deals currently on Steam (Image via Rebellion, Activision, and VOID Interactive)
Here are the best FPS deals currently on Steam (Image via Rebellion || Activision || VOID Interactive)

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here and offers gamers amazing discounts on numerous titles, including many recent releases. This annual sale has just started and will be live until March 20, 2025, providing a good opportunity for players to expand their Steam library without breaking the bank. Interestingly, the FPS genre stands out for some of the best offers.

On that note, here is a curated list of some of the best FPS deals available during the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

7 best deals on shooters during Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Image via GSC Game World)
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Image via GSC Game World)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most successful recent FPS titles. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic environment, where players have to fight against various mutants and warring factions. The Steam Spring Sale is the first event to list this FPS title at a discounted price since its release in November 2024.

2) Ready or Not

Ready or Not (Image via VOID Interactive)
Ready or Not (Image via VOID Interactive)

Ready or Not is one of the most realistic FPS games where you play as an elite SWAT officer. The game is all about tactical precision and quick decision-making. If you are looking for serious and authentic gameplay, this is a must-have in your collection.

3) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Black Op 6 is the most recent title in the Call of Duty franchise and has already become a favorite of the community. From an amazing story campaign to several multiplayer game modes, it has everything an FPS enthusiast would enjoy. The game is currently at an all-time low price on the occasion of the Steam Spring Sale.

4) Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Elite 5 (Image via Rebellion)
Sniper Elite 5 (Image via Rebellion)

Set in 1944, Sniper Elite 5 follows the story in France just before D-Day. You are a sniper named Karl Fairburne, navigating enemy lines to eliminate Nazi operations. The game offers a fairly long campaign, with a lot of places and quests to explore. Moreover, it is very popular for its X-ray kill cam animation and the focus on stealth mechanics.

5) HELLDIVERS 2

HELLDIVERS 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)
HELLDIVERS 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

HELLDIVERS 2 is a multiplayer co-op shooter where players serve as soldiers who defend the planet from alien threats. The game focuses on fast-paced action, teamwork, and extremely challenging quests. If you are looking for a difficult yet extremely fun shooter title to play with friends, this game is a must-grab in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

6) DOOM

DOOM (Image via Bethesda)
DOOM (Image via Bethesda)

The 2016 reboot of the classic DOOM delivers a fast-paced, and brutal FPS experience which is not for the faint-hearted. The challenging gameplay mechanics and amazing storyline make it one of the best games ever made. It is currently available at the lowest price ever since it's release.

7) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a third-person action game where players control the iconic Titus. It is a critically acclaimed title from 2024, offering intense battles with one of the deepest lores in the gaming industry. For those who are curious, you don't need to play the first part to enjoy Space Marine 2. Thanks to the Steam Spring Sale, the game is currently available at the lowest price since its release on September 9, 2024.

The Steam Spring Sale will end on March 20, 2025, after which the prices of the games will most likely revert back to the original. To see all the details, simply go to the Steam home page and click on the Spring Sale banner.

