Stellarum is an upcoming FPS title that incorporates the tactical gameplay of Counter-Strike into the battle royale genre. Serving as a spiritual successor to Islands of Nyne, the game will be free-to-play and is expected for release in 2025. The official Discord server of the game has unveiled a lot of information regarding the game recently, which players might be interested in knowing.

Ad

On that note, here's everything we know about Stellarum so far.

Also read: What is Cheaters Cheetah? Upcoming FPS game with cheats explained

Stellarum: Everything we know so far

Stellarum draws inspiration from Counter-Strike 2, particularly in its emphasis on tactical combat and the skin trading system. The developers have planned an inclusion of a skin-trading system on both Steam and Epic Games Store, which would create an in-game economy, enabling players to buy, sell, and trade cosmetic items for real life money. However, they mentioned that there won't be any paid loot boxes or cases.

Ad

Trending

The developers also clarified that there are no blockchain elements associated with trading, and it will be completely integrated with the Steam Marketplace, just like Counter-Strike 2 skins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In terms of visuals, the developers stated that high fidelity and good visibility were two of their highest priorities while working on this game. The game would be well optimized for everyone, regardless of the PC specifications, which is quite a bold claim to make.

For players who owned Islands of Nyne on Steam, there's an opportunity to get a copy of the new FPS battle royale title early. You can claim this offer by clicking here.

Ad

Those who don't have Islands of Nyne and are still interested in trying Stellarum can sign up for an invite-only playtest session by filling out a Google Form. As of now, all official updates and announcements are only given via the official Discord server. You can find all the relevant links below:

Also read: Gray Zone Warfare Comms Director hints at big changes coming to the roadmap

Ad

Read more FPS articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.