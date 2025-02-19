What is Cheaters Cheetah? Upcoming FPS game with cheats explained

Cheaters Cheetah is an upcoming multiplayer FPS that takes a unique approach to the widespread issue of cheating in competitive gamse. In many FPS titles, cheating/hacking has become a major problem, ruining fair play and frustrating genuine players. Addressing this in a satirical way, Acmore Games allows all players to use cheats.

Set to release later in 2025, the game creates an even playing field where everyone has access to aimbots, wallhacks, and other exploits. On that note, here's everything you need to know about Cheaters Cheetah.

Cheaters Cheetah: Everything you need to know

The concept of this game is quite funny and unique. It transports players to a prison designed for individuals caught using cheats in popular online FPS games. As part of their punishment, these offenders are transformed into cheetahs and compelled to participate in a game show. The objective is straightforward: compete against fellow cheaters using an array of in-game cheats.

The ultimate prize of winning a match is the BAN Hammer, a tool that allows winners to banish losers from the game. The game is developed with the assistance of a former cheat developer, ensuring an authentic representation of various cheats. Players can utilize tools such as wallhacks, aimbots, and spinbots, all meticulously integrated to mirror real-world cheating software.

Cheaters Cheetah offers multiple game modes to keep the experience engaging. Beyond the classic team Deathmatch, players can explore modes like Raid Boss, where a team of standard cheaters confronts a single, more powerful cheater. For those preferring solo play, a single-player mode is also available.

The system requirements of the game are as follows:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 2.5 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5 @ 2.5 GHz or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.0 GHz or better

Intel Core i5 @ 3.0 GHz or better Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or better Storage: 6 GB available space

By flipping the script on traditional FPS gameplay, Cheaters Cheetah challenges conventional notions of fair play, offering a fresh perspective on the impact of cheating in online gaming. While the release date is not known, you can still add the Cheaters Cheetah to your Steam Wishlist here.

