"How is this different than COD?": Internet in splits as new FPS game announced with built-in cheats

A new FPS game titled Cheaters Cheetah, developed by Acmore Games, allows players to use built-in cheats such as wallhack, aim bot, and more to secure victories. With this unique gameplay, the title is now the center of attraction for many gamers. A recent X post by @nexindie showcased a 50-second gameplay video from the title. Numerous users commented on the post, with the game garnering a mixed reaction.

This was evident from a comment by @SpicyDingle who criticized Call of Duty and asked:

“how is this different than COD?”

This sparked a lively discussion among users. @Aleksei146087 expressed surprise at how some find this game entertaining.

Another user @Smissmas_Spirit chimed in favor of the FPS title, stating that they find it very enjoyable and hope it won’t be abandoned.

Read more: 7 best FPS games like Call of Duty you need to play in 2025

@Kluuz labeled the game genius and stated that its incorporation of cheats would prevent anyone from gaining an unfair advantage. This comment alludes to countless cases of hackers ruining gameplay across various FPS games.

Meanwhile, quite a few users compared Cheaters Cheetah to other FPS games. For instance, @skinflowgg drew parallels between the game and CS2 by stating the proliferation of hackers in the latter.

@ShadowPaycom jokingly remarked that they need the hammer from Cheaters Cheetah in CS2. For context, the former has a hammer element that players can use to hit enemies and take them down.

Check out: When does CS2 Premier Season 2 start?

@RauleSrib sarcastically suggested that Cheetah Cheater might just be the long-awaited Counter-Strike 3.

Cheaters Cheetah multiplayer FPS game explained

Cheaters Cheetah is a new multiplayer FPS game developed by Acmore Games with the help of a former cheat developer. This title enables all players to use in-build hacks like wallhacks, aimbots, spinbots, and more to win a round. The objective of the game is to out-cheat other players while using hacks adroitly.

Players jump in as a cheetah, which itself is quite whimsical. An interesting element is that the winner gets a chance to ban losers from the game. Cheaters Cheetah is set in a purple-enclosed arena and features a timer board. Although in the development phase, players can add the game to their wishlist on Steam.

