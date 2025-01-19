Call of Duty and its dark side of cheating: Aimbot, Wallhack, ESP, and more in Warzone and BO6 explored

The current state of Call of Duty has become a nightmare for legitimate players. Both Warzone and Black Ops 6 (BO6) are swarmed with hackers. Competitive modes like Ranked Play are especially plagued by cheaters, whom players encounter frequently in matches. The situation worsens daily, and developers struggle to control the issue.

Various cheats, such as aimbots, wallhacks, ESP, and more, are easily accessible. They allow players to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents and ruin the experience for genuine players.

This article explores the dark side of Call of Duty's ongoing issues with hacking, how players acquire these cheats, and the developers' plans to address the problem.

Aimbot, Wallhack, ESP, and more in Warzone and BO6: How hackers are ruining Call of Duty

As a widely popular game with a massive fanbase, Call of Duty has unfortunately become a prime target for hackers seeking unfair advantages over legitimate players, especially in Ranked Play, the competitive mode in Warzone and BO6. Many cheaters use hacks primarily to climb the Skill Division ladder, deteriorating the experience for honest players.

The surge in cheating can be attributed to the easy accessibility of hacks. Numerous sellers openly market a variety of cheats, primarily targeting PC users. These hacks are advertised on dedicated websites that are neither hidden nor obscure—they often appear at the top of search results. These sites are meticulously designed to sell hacks, offering detailed explanations and a comprehensive selection of cheats for players to choose from.

Among the most popular hacks are Aimbot and ESP (Extra Sensory Perception), both of which are game-breaking and provide significant unfair advantages. Aimbot is used to automatically hit the target without missing, while ESP allows players to see their opponents' positions through walls, smoke, and other obstacles. These hacks often come with subcategories and customization options, further encouraging misuse.

Hack sellers charge varying amounts for these tools, with prices depending on the complexity and features offered. The easy accessibility makes it more tempting for players to exploit unfair tactics, enabling them to dominate the battlefield without the required skills. Interestingly, some players, frustrated by being repeatedly killed by hackers, resort to using hacks themselves, viewing it as a countermeasure. However, this rationale is merely an excuse to justify their actions, which remain unjustifiable.

The question still stands: how are hackers able to openly sell these cheats, and why has Call of Duty's anti-cheat system become so vulnerable? While the exact answer is unclear, it seems hackers are exploiting loopholes in the game's defence mechanisms. Both software-based and hardware-based hacks are being developed, allowing cheaters to bypass detection and gain an upper hand.

With only a few days remaining until Season 2, Call of Duty has revealed plans to combat the hacking crisis, as detailed in a recent community blog post (January 17, 2025). One of the major announcements includes a significant upgrade to Ricochet, the game’s anti-cheat system. This marks a critical moment for BO6 and Warzone, as the outcome of these upgrades could determine the future of both titles.

For months, players have been frustrated by the rampant hacking problem, which has destroyed the competitive integrity of the game. However, the developers’ announcement of a major overhaul to Ricochet has brought a glimmer of hope within the legitimate community. If the upgrade effectively addresses the hacking issue, it could revive the game and bring back the lost players.

On the other hand, failure to resolve the problem may have dire consequences. A prolonged hacking crisis could cause the community to lose hope entirely, leading to an even sharper decline in the player base.

