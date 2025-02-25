Spectre Divide Season 1 hands-on preview: A major upgrade with room to grow

Spectre Divide Season 1 titled Flashpoint is set to launch on February 25, 2025, bringing a lot of new content and enhancements to the game. We had the opportunity to access the game early, and there's a lot to look forward to. The development team has clearly invested significant effort into addressing player feedback and expanding the game's features. While the improvements are substantial, there's still room for refinement.

On that note, here's more about the Spectre Divide Season 1.

Spectre Divide Season 1: What's new?

Season 1 is a major overhaul, introducing a wide range of changes, including significant additions. One of the most notable ones is the sprint mechanic, which allows players to navigate the battlefield more swiftly. The buy menu has been redesigned, increasing weapon pair options from 20 to 56, thereby providing more variety in loadout choices.

Spectre Divide Season 1 home page (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mountaintop Studio)

The game's fifth new map has been introduced and is called Canal. All the map designs have been refined, with fewer 50-50 scenarios, making engagements feel fairer.

A new sponsor, Monarch, has been added, focusing on entry fragging. The ability to draw and switch weapons faster as well as other balance changes to guns improves the shooting experience in this version of the title feel snappier and more accurate.

One of the most impressive aspects of this update is the optimized matchmaking. It allows players to select their desired server and the ping issues are long gone. A new voiceover system has been implemented, allowing automatic call-outs. Players can also track their past games using the new match history feature.

Spectre Divide Season 1 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mountaintop Studio)

The new Battle Pass is priced at $9.99 and aims to be affordable and highly rewarding. Not only does it offer rewards at every tier, but completing the track gives you enough in-game currency to purchase even the next season's pass. However, some of the rewards may feel a bit underwhelming. The title's artstyle and concept remain the same, featuring cel-shaded characters.

The season is expected to be three months long, which means it is likely to end in the third week of May 2025. Considering this, the addition of just one map and one sponsor may feel limited and may lead to a loss of interest over time. Hopefully, there are mid-season content updates planned to keep the experience fresh.

Spectre Divide Season 1: Final thoughts

While the Spectre Divide Season 1 update brings a massive amount of content and improvements, there are still a few areas where the game could be better.

One of the main issues is the tutorial, which feels unnecessarily long. Sections on basic mechanics like crouching and using a knife take up too much time. A more streamlined tutorial would improve the experience for new players.

The character designs and user interface are well-made, but the map design and color choices still feel somewhat dull. Additionally, the invite code system for forming in-game parties feels unnecessary, adding extra steps to what should be a simple process.

The Battle Pass provides solid value for money, especially since players can earn enough currency to get the next season for free. However, aside from the main weapon skins, many of the cosmetics don’t feel particularly exciting.

On the positive side, combat is much more enjoyable. Matchmaking also seems to have improved. Overall, with these core elements working the way they should, Spectre Divide Season 1 is a big step in the right direction.

