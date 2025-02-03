Is it worth playing Spectre Divide in 2025?

By Meet Soni
Modified Feb 03, 2025 08:48 GMT
Cover
Is Spectre Divide worth playing in 2025? (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Spectre Divide is a 3v3 tactical shooter developed by Mountaintop Studios and released in September 2024. Although it may look like any other FPS title, it has a unique gimmick centred around "spectres". You can freely switch to your body double at any point in a match. As the game approaches its first anniversary, players might wonder if it is still worth playing.

To answer that question, yes, Spectre Divide is worth playing in 2025, but only if you don't mind its sluggish pace and long load times.

Exploring the good and bad of Spectre Divide in 2025

1) A unique concept

Spectres add a layer of complexity to the title (Image via Mountaintop Studios)
The main gimmick of the game is, as mentioned before, the concept of spectres. During the prep phase, you can put your inactive spectre at any point of the map, and it will act as a recon. But once you activate it, it will convert into your clone. You can now actively switch between the two bodies with the press of a button.

This concept opens up many doors for some high-IQ plays. You can use your spectres to monitor two different sites, or even look for flanks. It also allows you to stay longer in the game, and learn from your mistakes/findings.

2) Slower pace kills the momentum

Traversing the map feels slow in the game (Image via Mountaintop Studios)
Movement in Spectre Divide is slow. This means that you'll be spending more time moving around instead of engaged in the match-up. This issue becomes noticeable when you want to move from one site to the next, or especially when you want to flank.

This issue is also worsened by the large maps, which feel designed for 5v5 matches.

3) Sound gameplay

Gameplay feels good in the title (Image via Mountaintop Studios)
The general gunplay in Spectre Divide is quite decent. The sound design and hit feedback feel just right, while firearms in the game have a consistent spray pattern, meaning Counter-Strike players will feel at home. It also puts focus on ADS, which improves accuracy and is minimally affected by movement.

Sponsors dictate your abilities in the game. Each sponsor is built around a play style. For example, Morrgen provides you with smokes and mollies. Bloom is based on defense, while Ryker is all about zoning.

4) Long load times

The game is not in a great state right now, but it can recover (Image via SteamDB)
A main issue that players can find with the game as of writing is the low player count. While it peaked at 30,971 during the launch, it currently remains in the 200s. This can cause long load times for creating matches. However, the bigger issue here is that after a point, you will start matching with the same players frequently, which causes fatigue in the build-up.

Nothing can be said about Spectre Divide's future, as its player count can decrease further, but if the devs continue to listen to player feedback and start incorporating changes into the game, it can have a much longer shelf life.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
