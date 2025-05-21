Is Splitgate 2 coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

Splitgate 2, 1047 Games' brand-new sequel to the original series, is luckily going to be available on all new generation consoles, such as the Xbox Series X|S and the PS5. Fans would be excited to know that this new FPS game, which is heavily inspired by Halo and even Portal, will be making an appearance on their platforms very soon.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all the supported platforms for Splitgate 2 and what you can expect from it. Read below to know more.

All supported platforms for Splitgate 2

As per the official blog from 1047 Games, Splitgate 2 will be accessible for the following platforms:

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store)

Steam Deck (via Proton)

Though the game employs the latest Unreal 5 engine, the developers have ensured that their new FPS title remains accessible to players on all devices, and hence, we have a shooter that is compatible across both old and new generation consoles and PC.

Players are going to have a hoot as the game also features crossplay, and gamers from different platforms will be able to party up together and play in mixed lobbies.

Following the success of the original title, Splitgate 2 brings much more to the board. The game's open beta release is right around the corner and will go live solely for PC on May 22, 2025. Despite being in open beta, the developers have made a plethora of content accessible to players.

What's coming with Splitgate 2 Open Beta?

Well, there is actually a lot coming to the game's open beta release. We have got official confirmation that the title will feature more than 25 unique weapons, accessible to all players after completing their due progression. Furthermore, up to 10 unique game modes will be made available during this period, allowing the community to experience the versatile playing field crafted by 1047 Games.

Splitgate 2 will also feature unique collectible cosmetics, starting from a beta-exclusive Battle Pass, and much more. Players will be pleased to know that progression from the Open Beta will carry forward to the game's official release.

That's everything that you need to know about 1047's new shooter coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

