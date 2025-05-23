Splitgate 2 server status: Are the servers offline?

As of the writing of this article, yes, Splitgate 2 servers are currently offline. Despite having quite a successful launch sequence on May 22, 2025, the developers at 1047 Games have temporarily taken down all active servers for Splitgate 2. They have issued a notice on their official X handle and have profusely apologized for this untimely event.

This article will explore the SG2 server status and why it was taken down after launch. Read below to know more.

Are the Splitgate 2 servers offline?

Yes, Splitgate 2 servers are indeed currently offline. There is an indefinite downtime running currently, and as we stated above, the developers from 1047 Games have issued a statement regarding it.

In their latest post on X, they have stated:

"We are taking servers offline temporarily to implement some important bug fixes & stability improvements. We are continuing to work around the clock to get things as stable as possible. We're not where we want to be yet, but we know we will get there. This is what Betas are for! Thanks for being patient."

As evident, there were some unexpected errors on the server side, and with numerous bug reports being flagged on the board, the developers thought it best to just temporarily shut down all servers and implement the hotfix patch as soon as possible.

Players have also reported not receiving items after purchasing them from the store. The developers have stated that anyone who has made a purchase will receive their items as soon as the server issues are fixed on their end.

From the looks of it, 1047 Games is trying their best to address the bug reports and fix all server-related issues to ensure a seamless open beta experience. We believe that the servers will go online soon, and this article will be updated to reflect the same.

That's everything that you need to know about the Splitgate 2 server status. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

