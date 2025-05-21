Splitgate 2 Open Beta: The Lab, Onslaught mode, new Power Weapon, and more

Splitgate 2 Open Beta is scheduled to go live on May 22, 2025, and introduce a lot of new gameplay content alongside the highly anticipated map creator - The Lab. The game will be free-to-play upon launch, and till then, the developers have announced to run the Open Beta phase. This shooter title will be available on multiple platforms — PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Steam Deck.

This article will highlight the gameplay content added for Splitgate 2 Open Beta.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What is new in Splitgate 2 Open Beta?

Here is a quick overview of everything that is being added to Splitgate 2 Open Beta:

1) The Lab

The Lab is the new map creator environment created by developers for the player base. This mode can be used to create personalized maps and game modes. Fans can also choose to either build on their own or join in a shared session with other members to create new and daring designs. However, the maximum number of players in a single lobby for this is 16. These maps can also be shared with the community to experience.

The Lab creator mode in Splitgate 2 Open Beta (Image via 1047 Games)

2) Takedown mode

The Takedown mode from the prequel title is going to be available from the Open Beta. The devs are also bringing in four new Simulation maps for this fast-paced game mode. The official blog also confirms that the game would receive more maps in the near future to entertain the community on a wider map pool for such game modes.

3) Arena Maps

Splitgate 2 Open Beta will feature two new Arena maps called Core and Stadium. These will be the sixth and seventh maps to be added to the game mode.

The Core map is underground and takes place on Venus inside a cryptic Meridian research facility. There are various elevation changes across the entire map, with ramps on the side to gain momentum. However, this map will be available after a delay and not from the first day of the Open Beta.

Simulation Charlie map for Arena in Splitgate 2 Open Beta (Image via 1047 Games)

Stadium, from Splitgate, will be making a comeback in the sequel as well. This is one of the fan favorite maps from the first game, and will arrive with some reworked features to improve the overall gameplay experience.

4) Onslaught Mode

The “Multi-Team Portal Warfare” from the Alpha test phase is being renamed to become Onslaught mode. This mode can accommodate 24 players in a single lobby and provide a large-scale battle experience on bigger maps.

Onslaught mode receives two new maps (Image via 1047 Games)

Drought and Fracture are two new maps that will be included in this game mode alongside Glacier. Each map has unique features — one with high canyons and dried seabeds, and the other with launch pads to get from one platform to another.

5) Borealis

The Borealis is the latest Power Weapon from the Meridian faction. It is a unique weapon for this game as fans will be able to charge it up and shoot energy-like beams at enemies. The rifle seems to be adept for long and medium range combat with its high accuracy beams.

6) Battle Pass

The Splitgate 2 Open Beta will feature a mini Battle Pass that can be purchased in-game for 500 Splitcoin, which is around $5. The devs have resolved to integrate smaller and shorter battle passes for the game to maximize interaction and rewards. The game is apparently going to feature month-long battle passes instead of having a massive pass that lasts for several months.

7) Founder’s Packs

The Open Beta will present fans with the choice of purchasing bundles called Founder’s Packs. These packs will be available for three factions and contain two exclusive character cosmetics, three weapon skins, an emote, a weapon charm, and a player card.

The Aces Founder’s Pack is a massive bundle that contains all of the packs. In addition to all the included rewards, you can also get 2000 Splitcoins and the unique Chef’s Kiss emote.

All Founder's Pack details and rewards (Image via 1047 Games)

The highest pack is called the Ultimate Founder’s Pack, which will contain all of the skins and provide players with 9 primary weapon cosmetics, 6 secondary weapon skins, and 3000 Splitcoins.

8) Mythic Upgrades and Cosmetics

The devs will integrate unique Mythic rarity items as skins that will have unique weapon reload animations and overall look. The in-game store will have different options and refresh in a fixed time period to provide new cosmetics.

Moreover, there is a new currency called Proelium that can be used to upgrade and unlock variants of cosmetics. None of the cosmetic changes impact the gameplay and are purely for visual effects.

9) Hunt the Devs

Hunt the Devs was a popular Alpha test phase mode where fans could obtain skins without having to pay anything extra. This mode is being brought back to provide the community a chance to earn cosmetics by simply playing the game. All you need to do is eliminate a 1047 Games developer in the game wearing the special flaming disco ball skin. Once this is done, you will receive the “Dev Killer” skin for the faction that the developer was playing.

Hunt The Devs is back in Splitgate 2 Open Beta (Image via 1047 Games)

You can hunt down devs in-game of all three factions to earn three exclusive skins for free. However, the Hunt the Devs mode will have specific times when the developers will be playing the game as well. This offer will be available throughout the entire Splitgate 2 Open Beta phase.

