Can you still play Splitgate 1?

With the release of Splitgate 2's Open Alpha, fans are curious about the status of the original Splitgate 1 in 2025. Most of the game's playerbase shifted to the newer title during the release of Splitgate 2 Alpha. However, despite being the older title, Splitgate 1 is still playable and has an active playerbase in 2025.

Splitgate 1 still operational, status explored

Spligate 1 can be played in 2025, and it can be downloaded from your platform's official app store. According to 1047 Games' official statement, they have no plans to shut the game servers. However, they also mentioned that the free-to-play FPS title's support could end post 2024.

Is Spligate 1 shutting down in 2025? (Image via 1047 Games)

Two months after the supposed deadline and the Open Alpha release of Splitgate 2, Splitgate 1 is still available to play on PC and console platforms like PS4, PS5, and Xbox. However, according to the playerbase website, @Steamcharts, the average concurrent player number has fallen to an all-time low of 177 players as of February 2025.

A look at Splitgate 1

Splitgate 1 is a fast-paced arena shooter that excelled with its simple yet engaging gameplay, focusing on the strategic use of portals. The game's emphasis on equal starting conditions and fluid movement created a thrilling experience. However, it was marred by issues such as undetectable bots, poor matchmaking that frequently paired players with bots, uneven skill levels, lag, and hidden ping times.

The Splitagate 1 servers are operational, but gamers will have a hard time finding multiplayer lobbies due to the player shortage. The game has not received any significant updates, and the last server maintenance was conducted on June 5, 2024.

Reviews on the official Splitgate Steam page are overwhelmingly positive, with enthusiastic comments from players excited for the release of Splitgate 2, suggesting that many could have moved on to the newer title.

That's all there is to know about the state of Splitagate 1 in 2025. Follow Sportkeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more updates, guides, and news.

