Battlefield 6 battle royale new details leaked, and it looks promising

New details have been datamined from BF Labs to leak Battlefield 6 battle royale and some of its details and features. The upcoming title is going through several playtest sessions, which have helped provide gameplay footage and leaks that have showcased several upcoming features. With a new class system being discussed in the latest developer update, data-miner for Battlefield @temporyal on X, has shared info regarding Battlefield 6 battle royale game mode which incorporates some of these mechanics.

This article will go over all the leaked details for the BR mode for BF6.

Note: This article is based on leaks datamined by user @temporyal on X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

BF Labs datamining leaks Battlefield 6 battle royale details

In this BR game mode leaked for Battlefield 6, players will be dropped into a combat zone where they can expect armed hostiles. Gadgets and weapons can be looted, while also having the ability to call-in tactical drops. There are missions to be completed, custom weapons dropped. and highly lucrative intel secured to become the last squad standing.

There are several gameplay features to be expected, as per the leak. Let us go over these:

Priority Missions - Highly rewarding missions that present various oppurtunities.

- Highly rewarding missions that present various oppurtunities. Counter Missions - Chance to counter nearby teams that initiate a mission.

- Chance to counter nearby teams that initiate a mission. Mission Rewards - Missions can be chosen on the basis of rewards like custom weapon drops, combat vehicle access keycards and more.

- Missions can be chosen on the basis of rewards like custom weapon drops, combat vehicle access keycards and more. Vehicle Keycards - Grab a vechile keycard and get it to a designated container for vehicle reward.

- Grab a vechile keycard and get it to a designated container for vehicle reward. Custom Weapon Drops - Airdropped support packs will contain custom weapons that can be retrieved.

- Airdropped support packs will contain custom weapons that can be retrieved. Field Upgrades - Field upgrades can be earned quickly by completing missions.

- Field upgrades can be earned quickly by completing missions. Second Chance - For a limited time after you first drop into the combat zone, you will get one free redeployment if you die.

- For a limited time after you first drop into the combat zone, you will get one free redeployment if you die. Redeploy points - These can be activated to redeploy a fallen squadmate. Some mobile redploy points can also be found as rare rewards. These points can be contested by enemies to pause the redeploy process.

Scavenging

Anti - Tank Crates - Crates can be found that provide equipment to take out vehicles.

- - Crates can be found that provide equipment to take out vehicles. Supply Bag Armor - Support class has supply bag gadget that provides armor plates.

- Support class has supply bag gadget that provides armor plates. Scavenging - Going over dead hostile bodies, lets you grab their armor and ammo. Items like access keybards can also be grabbed.

- Going over dead hostile bodies, lets you grab their armor and ammo. Items like access keybards can also be grabbed. Vehicle Containers - When using keycard to obtain a vehicle, the container must be protected till it gives access.

- When using keycard to obtain a vehicle, the container must be protected till it gives access. NXC Flamefront - This is the ring that slowly closes in and can instantly destroy anything it touches. Players close to the ring will start burning.

- This is the ring that slowly closes in and can instantly destroy anything it touches. Players close to the ring will start burning. Ring Prediction - An inner ring on the map will mark future ring size and safe zone location.

- An inner ring on the map will mark future ring size and safe zone location. Repair Tool - Engineer class can use its repair tool to fix vehicles, gadgets or crack open safes.

- Engineer class can use its repair tool to fix vehicles, gadgets or crack open safes. Shakedown - Performing takedown on a downed opponent lets you grab their dogtags and reveal their squadmate locations briefly.

- Performing takedown on a downed opponent lets you grab their dogtags and reveal their squadmate locations briefly. Vehicle Resupply Station - Vehicles low on health or ammo can use these stations to top off their supplies. These stations have limited number of uses.

Oversight System

Oversight System - This feature allows players to stay in the fight with drones, turrets and cameras even when they are dead and out.

- This feature allows players to stay in the fight with drones, turrets and cameras even when they are dead and out. Oversight Terminals - Taking over Oversight terminal allows dead squadmates to provide intel via the new Oversight system.

- Taking over Oversight terminal allows dead squadmates to provide intel via the new Oversight system. Oversight Gadgets - Local security cameras can still be used even if Oversight terminals arent captured.

- Local security cameras can still be used even if Oversight terminals arent captured. Public Cameras - Drones accessible via Oversight can drop bombs.

- Drones accessible via Oversight can drop bombs. Oversight Drones - Drones accessible via Oversight can use redeploy points.

- Drones accessible via Oversight can use redeploy points. Oversight Turrets - Turrets accessible via Oversight are vulnerable to enemy fire.

Chests and Loot

Class Chests - These contain loot tailored for a player's chosen class.

- These contain loot tailored for a player's chosen class. Rare chests - These contain upgraded weapons, call-ins and plate carriers.

- These contain upgraded weapons, call-ins and plate carriers. Upgraded Armor - Locating a palte carrier doubles armor capacity.

- Locating a palte carrier doubles armor capacity. Lootable Vehicles - Abandoned civilian and military vehicles can be looted, with the risk of sounding off alarms.

This concludes our coverage of details and features leaked for the Battlefield 6 battle royale game mode. Anticipated to be the best Battlefield game in the franchise, BF6 is currently hosting BF Labs Playtest sessions. This is to ensure the community has a hand in the direction that the developement of BF heads toward.

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

