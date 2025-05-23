Battlefield 6 battle royale new details leaked, and it looks promising

New details have been datamined from BF Labs to leak Battlefield 6 battle royale and some of its details and features. The upcoming title is going through several playtest sessions, which have helped provide gameplay footage and leaks that have showcased several upcoming features. With a new class system being discussed in the latest developer update, data-miner for Battlefield @temporyal on X, has shared info regarding Battlefield 6 battle royale game mode which incorporates some of these mechanics.
This article will go over all the leaked details for the BR mode for BF6.
Note: This article is based on leaks datamined by user @temporyal on X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
BF Labs datamining leaks Battlefield 6 battle royale details
In this BR game mode leaked for Battlefield 6, players will be dropped into a combat zone where they can expect armed hostiles. Gadgets and weapons can be looted, while also having the ability to call-in tactical drops. There are missions to be completed, custom weapons dropped. and highly lucrative intel secured to become the last squad standing.
There are several gameplay features to be expected, as per the leak. Let us go over these:
- Priority Missions - Highly rewarding missions that present various oppurtunities.
- Counter Missions - Chance to counter nearby teams that initiate a mission.
- Mission Rewards - Missions can be chosen on the basis of rewards like custom weapon drops, combat vehicle access keycards and more.
- Vehicle Keycards - Grab a vechile keycard and get it to a designated container for vehicle reward.
- Custom Weapon Drops - Airdropped support packs will contain custom weapons that can be retrieved.
- Field Upgrades - Field upgrades can be earned quickly by completing missions.
- Second Chance - For a limited time after you first drop into the combat zone, you will get one free redeployment if you die.
- Redeploy points - These can be activated to redeploy a fallen squadmate. Some mobile redploy points can also be found as rare rewards. These points can be contested by enemies to pause the redeploy process.
Scavenging
- Anti-Tank Crates - Crates can be found that provide equipment to take out vehicles.
- Supply Bag Armor - Support class has supply bag gadget that provides armor plates.
- Scavenging - Going over dead hostile bodies, lets you grab their armor and ammo. Items like access keybards can also be grabbed.
- Vehicle Containers - When using keycard to obtain a vehicle, the container must be protected till it gives access.
- NXC Flamefront - This is the ring that slowly closes in and can instantly destroy anything it touches. Players close to the ring will start burning.
- Ring Prediction - An inner ring on the map will mark future ring size and safe zone location.
- Repair Tool - Engineer class can use its repair tool to fix vehicles, gadgets or crack open safes.
- Shakedown - Performing takedown on a downed opponent lets you grab their dogtags and reveal their squadmate locations briefly.
- Vehicle Resupply Station - Vehicles low on health or ammo can use these stations to top off their supplies. These stations have limited number of uses.
Oversight System
- Oversight System - This feature allows players to stay in the fight with drones, turrets and cameras even when they are dead and out.
- Oversight Terminals - Taking over Oversight terminal allows dead squadmates to provide intel via the new Oversight system.
- Oversight Gadgets - Local security cameras can still be used even if Oversight terminals arent captured.
- Public Cameras - Drones accessible via Oversight can drop bombs.
- Oversight Drones - Drones accessible via Oversight can use redeploy points.
- Oversight Turrets - Turrets accessible via Oversight are vulnerable to enemy fire.
Chests and Loot
- Class Chests - These contain loot tailored for a player's chosen class.
- Rare chests - These contain upgraded weapons, call-ins and plate carriers.
- Upgraded Armor - Locating a palte carrier doubles armor capacity.
- Lootable Vehicles - Abandoned civilian and military vehicles can be looted, with the risk of sounding off alarms.
This concludes our coverage of details and features leaked for the Battlefield 6 battle royale game mode. Anticipated to be the best Battlefield game in the franchise, BF6 is currently hosting BF Labs Playtest sessions. This is to ensure the community has a hand in the direction that the developement of BF heads toward.
