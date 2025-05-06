Battlefield Labs to host its first Asia test for BF6: Here's how you can join

Following some promising playtest sessions, Battlefield Labs will now expand globally with the singular aim of testing concepts and experiences for the upcoming game. The invited playtesters join forces with BF Studios across the globe to put the initial builds of Battlefield 6 through the paces by going over some of the major features that are set to arrive.

Battlefield 6 is under developement with playtesters from Europe and North America taking the initial builds for a spin across four sessions. Now, playtesters from Asia will get a chance to join BF Labs and contribute to the development of Battlefield 6.

This article will go over the Battlefield Labs Development Update of May 2025, and how those interested can sign up for a chance to join the Battlefield Labs.

How to sign up for Battlefield Labs

To sign up for the upcoming Battlefield 6 playtests, interested gamers must follow these steps:

Visit the EA Playtest Home Page.

Sign up with your EA Account.

Click on " Become a Playtester. " This will take you to the signup page where you must update your preferences and respond to a quick poll.

" This will take you to the signup page where you must update your preferences and respond to a quick poll. Scroll down to click on "Battlefield Labs - Register Your Interest." Now you will be taken to a page with an optional Survey. It is highly recommended that you go through this extensive survey as it increases the chances of selection for Battlefield Labs.

Signing up for Battlefield Labs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

With this, the process of signing up for BF Labs testing of the upcoming title Battlefield 6 is complete. Note that selection is not guranteed across all regions in Asia. Per the BF Labs Development Update of May 2025, stated, the expansion of global testing will start to include select Asian regions.

This means that some invites will go out before others, while a few regions might not get invites at all. So, stay signed up and ready for the next playtest session.

More updates from Battlefield Labs Development Update of May 2025

Reported to have clocked a thousand hours of gameplay across the four initial playtest sessions, BF Labs has been able to validate the following areas:

Laying a solid groundwork for gunplay with smooth and low-latency performance.

Establishing a good balance in movement speed with respect to mechanics such as crouch sprint, combat rolls and lastly vaulting.

Enabling desctruction as a tactical gameplay mechanic across rounds and overall experience.

The development update also reported that the aim of BF Labs continues to receive player feedback which help BF Studios refine and fine tune several aspects of the game, even if the some elements during the playtest session never reach the live version. This ensures the loyal community is Battlefield is a part of the development of BF 6 from the ground up.

