Battlefield 6 is rumored to have its first playtest on May 9, 2025, as per a leak by @Battlefieldleak on X. The upcoming installment in the Battlefield franchise has already garnered plenty of attention — in April 2025, its gameplay footage was allegedly leaked online and showed it to be brutally warfare-heavy.
The rumored playtest is expected to solidify the game's presence in the franchise. This article explores more about the leaked playtest date.
Battlefield 6 potential playtest date gets leaked
On May 3, 2025, prominent leaker @Battlefieldleak took to X to leak the potential date for Battlefield 6's playtest. According to the source, the playtest will kick off on May 9, 2025.
However, an official confirmation is still pending. If true, this would be a very short-notice release of a playtest and would take many by surprise.
Battlefield 6 has reportedly been in development for some time now. The game looks rather polished if recent BF6 leaks are to be trusted. The alleged footage has shown multiple vital weapons and a focus on vehicles for transport on large maps.
Leaks have also shown weapon mounts on cars, which means high-power weaponry could be featured. Furthermore, players can expect class systems to return, with choices including Assault, Engineer, Recon, and Support.
Overall, it could be the classic Battlefield experience with several interesting additions. However, so far, there is no official word from EA, which means fans must rely heavily on leaks and data miners.
Previously, the BR map Granite was also leaked alongside Multiplayer maps such as Abbasid, Battery, Capstones, Outskirts, and Aftermath. This has caused much anticipation among fans.
