"I can't believe how promising BF6 is looking": New Battlefield 6 leaks make fans hopeful

Battlefield 6 fans have unearthed new leaks after a ton of captured media from the latest alpha playtest was uploaded to various websites. Many on Reddit reacted quite positively to the leaks, which shone a spotlight on potential map designs and the visual fidelity of the upcoming title.
Fans seemed quite appreciative of DICE's approach towards map design, as it reminded them of older titles like Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4, which have a positive track record compared to Battlefield 2042.
Note: The following leaks are from the Redditor u/AgreeableCan295. Although not an official channel for leaks, they supposedly sourced the media from alpha test leaks covered by reputed news outlets.
Redditor u/Dat_Boi_John commented on the visuals and map design of the Battlefield 6 leaks and stated:
"...It's probably the fact that it's more natural terrain with mountains and rocks rather than skyscrapers and parks, allowing photogrammetry to shine. That said, it looks really good graphically and has that gritty/immersive feel that BF1 had..."
The map that has been spotted in the latest playtest was titled "Capstone" and had a natural terrain design with moutains and elevated valleys and gorges. Natural landscapes were always a popular map design that fans of Battlefield 1 highly appreciated.
Battlefield 2042 diverged massively from that design philosophy, which was partly the reason for its mixed reception. u/SjurEido added to the positive reception of the leaked visual and stated:
"I can't believe how promising BF6 is looking"
Although they went on to elaborate how the playtester might not have been the best choice to showcase gameplay or TTK of any kind, the visual fidelity nevertheless left an impact on the fans who are eagerly waiting for the next Battlefield.
Another Redditor, u/DependentImmediate40, highly appreciated the gameplay leaks and gleefully commented:
"...the team at dice is truly cooking up something special for us battlefield fans. This won't be another MID battlefield game that is forgotten in time. No. This battlefield will be a battlefield to remember!"
The user explained how the leaks for Battlefield 6 are making fans hopeful, with the gameplay giving them a nostalgia trip and taking them back almost a decade. Furthermore, they commented how 2025 seems to be a promising year for AAA gaming as another anticipated FPS game, Doom: The Dark Ages, is also planned to arrive sometime later.
Adding to the positive reception of the map's atmosphere are the alleged vehicles and their operational noises. u/Pale_75 appreciated these aspects and commented:
"Jets flyby sounds is amazing, now they just need to figure out the soldiers voicelines."
The leaks showed jets boasting the usual mobility that fans are used to. That said, the newer flyby sound, which is quite a bit different from Battlefield 2042, seems to be getting a positive reaction from the fans. The major complaint pertains to the soldiers' voicelines. u/SessionResponsible78 expressed their disappointment regarding these voicelines:
"Just saw the voicelines and were back to 2042."
The alleged voicelines have been met with notable vitriol. The primary reason is its similarity to Battlefield 2042, which was overall a disappointment to the hardcore fans. However, some did comment that the Battlefield 6 alpha test is not close to the final product, so the voicelines could only be placeholders from previous games.
An overview of the Battlefield 6 leaks
Battlefield Labs is hosting these playtests to fix bugs, test game performance, and improve the game's performance. Since marketing or showcase of the final product is far from the motive, these leaks are subject to change.
