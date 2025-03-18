Battlefield 6's next playtest is happening this week

The next session of Battlefield 6 Labs testing is scheduled to begin on March 21, 2025, at 7 PM CET. Battlefield Labs was announced on February 2025, and works as a public playtesting program that involves the community in the development of Battlefield franchise by allowing a limited number of players to experience and provide feedback in its early stages.

Recently, @GhostGamingG shared on their X account that players are advised to check their emails this Friday, as only a select group will have the opportunity to participate in the next Labs session.

Battlefield 6 upcoming playtest details

The first Battlefield Labs testing session commenced on March 7, 2025, generating much excitement within the community. According to information from the game's official Discord server, the upcoming session on March 21, 2025 will run for two hours, from 7 PM to 9 PM CET. This time, however, only North American players have been included in the test.

While specific details about Battlefield 6 are not known yet, according to players who have had the chance to participate in the first Labs session, the playstation has primarily focused on gameplay mechanics and visuals. The campaign and overall game concept have yet to be officially revealed.

However, various Battlefield 6 leaks suggest that there will be a class-based system and a 64-players map to play. One of the leaks also suggest that the campaign could be based in the middle eastern region.

The Battlefield franchise has experienced ups and downs, with the previous installment, Battlefield 2042, which released in 2021, receiving "Mixed" reviews on Steam. While the game showed promise initially, the playerbase died pretty quickly. In response, DICE and EA are now actively engaging the community through Battlefield Labs, aiming to gather valuable feedback and ensure Battlefield 6 aligns more closely with player expectations.

As development progresses, more information about the next Battlefield installment is expected to emerge. Players are advised to keep their eye on the official Battlefield Discord server and social media channels for more information.

