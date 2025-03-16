Is Call of Duty missing out by not having destructible environments like Battlefield? 

Call of Duty and Battlefield are fundamentally different games. One of the major differentiators between the two titles is the presence of big maps with destructible environments in the latter. These maps are quite large, allowing a lot of players to partake in non-stop action simultaneously with vehicles and destruction all around while keeping the gameplay experience casual to an extent.

This enhances the matches' overall intensity and brings about a sense of realism.

The hype surrounding the upcoming Battlefield has grown exponentially, especially after gameplay footage of the closed alpha test was leaked. Many pointed out the amount of destruction on screen in those leaked videos, and needless to say, it had fans excited.

With Call of Duty's underwhelming performance recently and Battlefield generating a ton of hype, we were posed with the question of whether Call of Duty could bring destructible environments to their maps, and if so, could it be that one feature that the franchise needs to incorporate in their games.

Read below for our thoughts about destructible environments in COD and if could work for the franchise.

Would Call of Duty benefit from introducing destructible environments like Battlefield?

If you were expecting a straight yes or no answer to whether Call of Duty would benefit from introducing destructible environments like Battlefield, you are in for disappointment because the answer isn't that straightforward. One can have a lot of arguments for and against this notion.

Before we get into that, it's worth noting that COD had featured limited destructible environments in the past.

Sure, not at the scale of Battlefield games, but they existed. Recent examples of this include Vanguard and early examples include Ghosts, which as we know it, didn't do quite well among fans.

In fact, it was also present in Warzone's Rebirth Island as Infil Strikes. But once again, they weren't close to what Battlefield titles have been able to achieve in terms of destructible environments.

Coming to Call of Duty and destructible environments, let's first envision how they can improve the game. First of all, they will create more realistic experiences and it would be a nightmare for campers. Second, as we have seen in Vanguard it opens up new ways to engage in gunfights and makes even the most boring of maps feel fresh every once in a while due to their dynamic nature.

This might convince some fans to believe that COD could do well with destructible environments. But there are also counter arguments.

Call of Duty, unlike Battlefield, traditionally features smaller maps and as a result, bringing BF's scale of destruction to such small maps would end up making every map chaotic and playing nearly impossible. Moreover, Call of Duty does not focus on realism for their Multiplayer modes and the gameplay is more arcade-like. This and fully destructible environments aren't such a great mix.

Many might argue The Finals did it well. But it is worth noting that The Finals has fundamentally different gameplay mechanics and the maps are quite different than traditional COD maps. Hence, bringing them together wouldn't be a good fit.

So what should be the way forward? We strongly believe that the strength of Call of Duty lies in their gameplay and map design. If these fundamentals are flawed, the entire game feels sluggish.

Here's our take on it. Call of Duty is fine as is and could do really well without the destruction. Some of the most iconic maps in the game and moments in the series were created on simple three-lane maps with boots-on-the-ground gameplay. As it stands, it is not the maps that are a problem but cheating, server issues, and bugs are what drive players away. But it does not mean that it cannot or should not bring such features.

As long as destructible environments are kept off the core maps and are limited to special maps in modes like Ground War, it could do well. Ground War, especially, takes a lot of inspiration from Battlefield games and destructible environments in such modes could do really well, without harming the fundamentals of the typical COD game design.

