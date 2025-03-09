"If Battlefield has a good BR and loadout system" - CoD pro wants Battlefield BR after gameplay footage was leaked

COD pro and content creator Lucky Chamu, wants Battlefield to have its Battle Royale mode. Recently, gameplay footage from the upcoming Battlefield title was leaked online. Upon viewing the leaked footage firsthand, the content creator was impressed and now wants the shooter to feature its own battle royale game mode with a revamped loadout system.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

@LuckyChamu on X, tweeted their thoughts about the shooter with the following statement:

"If Battlefield has a good BR and loadout system 👀"

While not directly stating that they want Battlefield's Battle Royale mode to go head-to-head with Warzone, the implications could be assumed as such. This was because they talked about a good "loadout system", which is one of the important gameplay mechanics in Warzone.

Since they are a Call of Duty content creator who focuses on Warzone, the implications could be rightly assumed. Furthermore, at the end of the sentence, they added the "side eye" emoji, which was another hint they wanted BF to compete with COD.

Ad

COD pro Lucky Chamu wants Battlefield to step into the battle royale scene

Following the recent Battlefield leaks, COD pro Lucky Chamu wants a BR mode with a good loadout system. While we cannot share the leaked footage here, we can certainly give a brief description about it. In the footage, the gameplay shared was true to the core of the Battlefield series with action-packed gameplay, a world with destructible environments, and a seemingly absent Specialist system; which most players weren't fans of.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is, simply put, a first-person shooter designed to appease fans of Battlefield 3 and 4, with straightforward military warfare. Nothing more, nothing less.

Also read: Next Battlefield game might pose a threat to Call of Duty, and it's not what you think

On top of that, there are leaks already from reputed sources that suggest the upcoming BF will indeed feature a Battle Royale mode.

Coming back to Lucky Chamu, the COD pro wants BF to step into the casual BR space with its upcoming game and compete with Warzone. For those unaware, Call of Duty's battle royale title hasn't been doing well recently. The rise of cheaters, server issues, bugs, and more, has made the experience quite poor for many. As a result, the game is losing its player base.

Ad

In fact, according to a new rumor, if Verdansk, which is set to arrive in Season 3, fails to bring back lost players or at least maintain its current player count, there might not be a Warzone 3 at all.

Given the tough spot the battle royale is currently in, fans are certainly looking for alternatives and Lucky Chamu doesn't seem to be an exception. With their recent tweet, although cryptic, they were hinting that EA's shooter needs its Battle Royale mode and it should be good enough to compete with Call of Duty's offering at least in terms of the loadout system.

Ad

Read more: Call of Duty shuts down another cheat provider and this might be great news for Warzone fans in Season 3

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback