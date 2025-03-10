All Battlefield 6 leaks so far: Everything we know

Battlefield 6 has been generating significant buzz in the gaming community, thanks to a series of leaks and emerging media. Pre-alpha footage, screenshots, and cover art have all contributed to the game's growing anticipation as one of the most highly anticipated FPS titles of 2025. Additionally, the developers' massive playtest program, known as Battlefield Labs, has sparked speculation that it may be a test for the upcoming game.

Staying up to date on the latest rumors and leaks surrounding Battlefield 6 can be challenging. This article aims to summarize the most recent Battlefield leaks revealed through insider sources and data miners.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

All the latest Battlefield 6 leaks in 2025

EA and Dice revealed a short gameplay footage that featured Battlefield 2025 pre-alpha with the announcement of Battlefield Labs and Studio. In the final segment of the video, viewers caught their first glimpse of the upcoming Battlefield game. At initial glance, it appeared to be a modern-day installment, reminiscent of previous Battlefield titles.

Pre-Alpha gameplay from Battlefield Labs (Image via EA)

During the Battlefield Lab gameplay session hosted on March 7, 2025, a lot of gameplay clips were leaked by anonymous users. Reputed CoD data miner and leaker Modern Warzone shared the details of the leak through an X post.

The post showcased several gameplay features like Damage numbers while shooting, Vehicle Supply Station, and Medics with defibrillators. The footage also showcased the iconic Conquest mode set in the map called Abbasid, which suggests the game could be based in the Middle East.

Destruction physics in Battlefield Labs (Image via EA)

A notable discovery from various leaked gameplay clips is the addition of a helmet cam feature, which would allow players to view their teammates' perspectives while waiting in the respawn area. Additionally, the absence of a tactical sprint indicates that Battlefield 6 may be adopting a more realistic gameplay style. This shift in approach could significantly impact the overall feel of the game.

Vince Zampella, head of EA Studios, discussed key details about the studio's upcoming game in a recent interview with IGN. The title will feature a large-scale 64-player base map and a revived class-based system, along with improved large-scale destruction, which was a popular element in previous Battlefield games.

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the next installment in the Battlefield franchise is scheduled to release before April 2026. However, no official statement has been made regarding the game's content, leaving details uncertain. The information currently available is based on leaks and is subject to change until an official announcement is made.

