Doom: The Dark Ages will have the biggest campaign in the franchise's history, id Software confirms

In a new reveal trailer, Game Director Hugo Martin has officially confirmed that Doom: The Dark Ages will feature 22 levels, which is the highest number to feature in the franchise's history. The last title in the series, Doom Eternal, which was released five years ago, had a total of 13 base levels, not counting the DLCs that came later. Featuring a new Cosmic Realm, players are set to experience the best that id Software has to offer, says the Game Director.

Let us take a deeper dive into the hellscape that DoomSlayer will step into in Doom: The Dark Ages.

Doom: The Dark Ages will have a 69% bigger campaign

Releasing on May 15, 2025, the upcoming title is set to be the best Doom game the franchise has ever produced, according to Game Director Hugo Martin. id Software has reportedly dedicated all its efforts to innovating and polishing the game. Players are set to experience 22 new levels of sheer dominance and demon slaying with The Dark Ages.

The latest in the Doom franchise will feature various new weapons, including a unique Shield Saw, the Reaver Shot, and flails. Gamers will also experience a new action-packed story where DoomSlayers demolish the skulls of anything standing in their way. The Dark Ages will see new monsters spawning from an ungodly combination of the new Cosmic Realm and Hell.

The Dark Ages will feature striking new visuals (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Furthermore, Doom: The Dark Ages will feature stunning new visuals. id Tech 8 is the new engine powering the game, and it will support ray tracing on PCs and consoles.

