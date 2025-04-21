Doom: The Dark Ages second official trailer released, the war against hell is coming

The second official trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages has gone live, and you can definitely tell that the fans are excited for this one. The feeling of being unstoppable and absolutely destroying everything in your path makes Doom one of the fan-favorites of most first-person shooter enthusiasts.
Bethesda's latest title, Doom: The Dark Ages, is a prequel to the 2016 reboot of the game, and in this article, we will take a deep dive into what you can expect from it.
Everything you can expect from Doom: The Dark Ages
As the second official trailer for the upcoming Doom title goes live, fans across the world are excited to dive into a world full of chaos and gore.
Set in a world prior to the existence of Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal, the Dark Ages delves into a medieval era infested with demons. All of them are out for blood, and it falls upon you to stop them in their tracks and annihilate every single one of them.
The raw gunplay mechanics and the movement showcased in the official trailer feel streamlined and absolutely fantastic. You definitely have the firepower and the strength to mow down demons and send them back to the depths of hell.
There's a point in the trailer where we get to hear this iconic voiceline:
"The Slayer has been activated"
I can bet that every single Doom fan would have had a smile on their face as the Slayer drops down, and with all his fury, slashes and shoots through the demons in front of him.
With a massive arsenal of weaponry in your hands and foes much bigger and powerful than you, Doom: The Dark Ages is not for the faint of heart. Your sole task is to burn through the spawns of hell and defeat everything that comes your way.
The blood, gore, and the fast-paced shooter mechanics definitely make Doom Dark Ages one of the most anticipated titles in 2025. Bethesda's upcoming title, luckily, will be available across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on May 15, 2025.
