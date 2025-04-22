Is Doom The Dark Ages Premium Edition worth buying?

Doom The Dark Ages will feature an exciting Premium Edition variant for hardcore fans of the series. The game is one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of 2025. The Dark Ages will release globally on May 15, 2025, and is now out for pre-orders. If you are wondering whether it is worth spending a whopping $99.99 to get the Premium Edition, you are in the right place.

The game's base variant costs $69.99. The Premium Edition, however, costs $30 more. But the additional amount that Bethesda Softworks is charging seems fair considering the contents offered in this edition. We'll explore more in this article.

What is offered in the Premium Edition of Doom The Dark Ages?

The game is available in two different editions (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Premium Edition not only comes with cosmetic upgrades, but it also offers extra playable content, including a campaign DLC. This version contains the following:

Base Game

Campaign DLC

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

Divinity Skin Pack

Moreover, if you pre-order the Premium Edition, you will also receive:

Up to two days of Early Access

Void DOOM Slayer Skin

Verdict: Is it worth getting the Premium Edition of Doom The Dark Ages?

Even though the Premium Edition is priced $30 higher than the base variant, getting it does make sense considering the perks and incentives offered. Since it offers extra playable content as well, it's a pretty sweet deal for those who are die-hard fans of the Doom series. Moreover, you will also get a two-day early access.

Do note that if you are new to the Doom series or the FPS games genre itself, this edition is not ideal. A better option would be to get the Standard Edition.

