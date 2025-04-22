Doom The Dark Ages pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Doom The Dark Ages will serve as a prequel to the iconic 2016 Doom as well as Doom Eternal. The game will released globally on May 15, 2025 and is now available for pre-orders in two editions: Standard and Premium. Here's is how you can pre-order The Dark Ages. We've also provided the difference between the two editions as well as the pre-order bonuses.

How to pre-order Doom The Dark Ages on various platforms

Doom The Dark Ages will be available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Dark Ages will be available on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Here are the steps to pre-order The Dark Ages from various stores.

Steam

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses in Doom The Dark Ages

As mentioned, The Dark Ages will be available in two editions:

Standard Edition

Premium Edition

The game's base variant is priced at $69.99, while the Premium Edition will cost you $99.99. While the Standard Edition of the game comes just with the base game, the Premium Edition includes

Base Game

Campaign DLC

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

Divinity Skin Pack

If you pre-order the Standard Edition though, you will receive:

Void DOOM Slayer Skin

The Premium Edition pre-order bonuses includes

Up to two days of Early Access

Void DOOM Slayer Skin

