Doom The Dark Ages pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 22, 2025 10:44 GMT
Doom The Dark Ages is now out for pre-orders (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Doom The Dark Ages is now out for pre-orders (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Doom The Dark Ages will serve as a prequel to the iconic 2016 Doom as well as Doom Eternal. The game will released globally on May 15, 2025 and is now available for pre-orders in two editions: Standard and Premium. Here's is how you can pre-order The Dark Ages. We've also provided the difference between the two editions as well as the pre-order bonuses.

How to pre-order Doom The Dark Ages on various platforms

Doom The Dark Ages will be available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Doom The Dark Ages will be available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Dark Ages will be available on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Here are the steps to pre-order The Dark Ages from various stores.

Steam

  • Open Steam and search for the game's name.
  • Open the official game page.
  • Click on "Add to Cart."
  • Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

  • Open the Xbox Store on your console.
  • Enter the game's name in the search bar.
  • Open the game's page.
  • Complete the payment.
  • Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store

  • Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
  • Open the title's store page.
  • Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
  • Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses in Doom The Dark Ages

As mentioned, The Dark Ages will be available in two editions:

  • Standard Edition
  • Premium Edition

The game's base variant is priced at $69.99, while the Premium Edition will cost you $99.99. While the Standard Edition of the game comes just with the base game, the Premium Edition includes

  • Base Game
  • Campaign DLC
  • Digital Artbook and Soundtrack
  • Divinity Skin Pack

If you pre-order the Standard Edition though, you will receive:

  • Void DOOM Slayer Skin

The Premium Edition pre-order bonuses includes

  • Up to two days of Early Access
  • Void DOOM Slayer Skin

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Edited by Angad Sharma
