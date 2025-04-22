Doom The Dark Ages pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Doom The Dark Ages will serve as a prequel to the iconic 2016 Doom as well as Doom Eternal. The game will released globally on May 15, 2025 and is now available for pre-orders in two editions: Standard and Premium. Here's is how you can pre-order The Dark Ages. We've also provided the difference between the two editions as well as the pre-order bonuses.
How to pre-order Doom The Dark Ages on various platforms
The Dark Ages will be available on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Here are the steps to pre-order The Dark Ages from various stores.
Steam
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click on "Add to Cart."
- Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox Game Store
- Open the Xbox Store on your console.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Various editions and pre-order bonuses in Doom The Dark Ages
As mentioned, The Dark Ages will be available in two editions:
- Standard Edition
- Premium Edition
The game's base variant is priced at $69.99, while the Premium Edition will cost you $99.99. While the Standard Edition of the game comes just with the base game, the Premium Edition includes
- Base Game
- Campaign DLC
- Digital Artbook and Soundtrack
- Divinity Skin Pack
If you pre-order the Standard Edition though, you will receive:
- Void DOOM Slayer Skin
The Premium Edition pre-order bonuses includes
- Up to two days of Early Access
- Void DOOM Slayer Skin
