Will Doom The Dark Ages be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Bethesda Softworks' upcoming title, Doom The Dark Ages, will be available to play globally on May 15, 2025. It will be one of the biggest game releases of the year, serving as the prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal. While the game will be available to play on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, you might want to know whether the game will come to Xbox Game Pass.

Ad

Xbox Game Pass is a paid subscription from Microsoft that offers multiple video games on PC and Xbox. Some titles are featured on the Game Pass on launch day itself. Fortunately, Doom The Dark Ages will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch.

Not all editions of Doom The Dark Ages will be featured on Xbox Game Pass

The standard edition of the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The upcoming Doom title will be available in two different editions: the base edition and the Premium Edition. If you are looking forward to playing Doom The Dark Ages via the Xbox Game Pass, do note that only the base edition of the game will be available via this subscription.

Ad

Trending

If you want to play and enjoy the perks of the Premium Edition, you will need to purchase it separately.

Mentioned below are the contents offered in the Premium Edition of Doom The Dark Ages:

Base Game

Campaign DLC

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

Divinity Skin Pack

Pre-ordering the Premium Edition of The Dark Ages will also get you:

Up to two days of Early Access

Void DOOM Slayer Skin

The Xbox Game Pass is divided into four different tiers: Core, PC, Standard, and Ultimate. Do note that even the base game will be available at launch to only those who are subscribed to the PC or the Ultimate tier.

Ad

Check out our other articles on The Dark Ages here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.