Will Doom The Dark Ages be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Bethesda Softworks' upcoming title, Doom The Dark Ages, will be available to play globally on May 15, 2025. It will be one of the biggest game releases of the year, serving as the prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal. While the game will be available to play on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, you might want to know whether the game will come to Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass is a paid subscription from Microsoft that offers multiple video games on PC and Xbox. Some titles are featured on the Game Pass on launch day itself. Fortunately, Doom The Dark Ages will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch.
Not all editions of Doom The Dark Ages will be featured on Xbox Game Pass
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The upcoming Doom title will be available in two different editions: the base edition and the Premium Edition. If you are looking forward to playing Doom The Dark Ages via the Xbox Game Pass, do note that only the base edition of the game will be available via this subscription.
If you want to play and enjoy the perks of the Premium Edition, you will need to purchase it separately.
Mentioned below are the contents offered in the Premium Edition of Doom The Dark Ages:
- Base Game
- Campaign DLC
- Digital Artbook and Soundtrack
- Divinity Skin Pack
Pre-ordering the Premium Edition of The Dark Ages will also get you:
- Up to two days of Early Access
- Void DOOM Slayer Skin
The Xbox Game Pass is divided into four different tiers: Core, PC, Standard, and Ultimate. Do note that even the base game will be available at launch to only those who are subscribed to the PC or the Ultimate tier.
Check out our other articles on The Dark Ages here:
- Doom The Dark Ages preview — Get ready to rip and tear like never before
- Doom: The Dark Ages second official trailer released, the war against hell is coming
- 5 things you might have missed from the Doom The Dark Ages trailer
- Is Doom The Dark Ages Premium Edition worth buying?
- Doom The Dark Ages revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.