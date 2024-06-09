Doom The Dark Ages revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

The much hyped and much anticipated Doom The Dark Ages received its first reveal today at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 (of the Summer Game Fest). This is the first-ever look at the game, which was rumored to have even existed before this point. The game was showcased during Bethesda’s segment, along with the likes of Starfield: Shattered Space.

A breakdown of the reveal can be found below.

Doom The Dark Ages set for a 2025 release

The Dark Ages releases in 2025 (Image via Xbox)

As detailed in today’s Xbox Showcase, Doom The Dark Ages is set to release sometime in 2025. This marks the series' return since the launch of Doom: Eternal back on March 20, 2020 - over four years ago.

As the name implies, the game takes the protagonist (the Doom Slayer) into the medieval ages, in a brand new setting. The Slayer returns, in full fury to demolish through scores of demons.

They showcased the Slayer decimating through hordes, using what appeared to be a shield with a bladed chain attached to it. The usual, non-medieval-styled weapons such as the usual barrage of firearms do make an appearance though, so getting your hands on the Super Shotgun should only be a matter of time.

Riding a dragon in DOOM (Image via Xbox)

Everything you’d expect from a DOOM game is still there, including the delightful, gory combat loop and its addictive heart-thumping soundtrack.

Doom The Dark Ages releases sometime in 2025 for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be available to download on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service for PC and console. Interestingly, there seems to be no mention of a PlayStation 5 port - or a Nintendo Switch port for that matter.

