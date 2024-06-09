All Xbox showcase leaks and rumors

The Xbox showcase for the Summer Game Fest of 2024 is all set to premiere today, June 9, 2024, at 10 AM PDT. A significant number of announcements are expected to be made at this particular event, ranging from gameplay showcases, hardware reveals, and the future of Xbox itself, as a multiplatform publisher.

A compilation of all the known Xbox showcase leaks and rumors can be found listed below, in no particular order.

Note: The contents of this list are based on leaks and are thus subject to change. Additionally, parts of this article are subjective, and represent the author’s opinions.

What to expect from the Summer Game Fest 2024 Xbox showcase

The Xbox showcase brings with it many surprises (Image via Xbox)

From rumors of an Xbox handheld gaming PC to a Halo port for the PlayStation 5, here is all we know about the Xbox showcase thus far:

Trending

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay trailer : The Great Circle was announced during the Xbox Developer Direct of January 2024, and is yet to receive an extended gameplay trailer. An extended preview is likely to be released during Bethesda Studio’s segment.

: The Great Circle was announced during the Xbox Developer Direct of January 2024, and is yet to receive an extended gameplay trailer. An extended preview is likely to be released during Bethesda Studio’s segment. New DOOM game : Rumors of an upcoming medieval-styled DOOM game have cropped up in recent months, and could very likely be shown off at the Xbox showcase. Developer ID Software’s flagship title is very likely to be tagged as “DOOM: The Dark Ages”.

: Rumors of an upcoming medieval-styled DOOM game have cropped up in recent months, and could very likely be shown off at the Xbox showcase. Developer ID Software’s flagship title is very likely to be tagged as “DOOM: The Dark Ages”. Halo Combat Evolved for the PlayStation 5: A remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved, built from the ground up for current-gen hardware, is also expected to make its debut during the event. Curiously, this version of Halo CE is rumored to be released for PS5 as well.

Expand Tweet

Starfield Shattered Space DLC release date announcement : The upcoming Shattered Space expansion for Starfield may also make an appearance at the Xbox showcase. A release date reveal is also very likely.

: The upcoming Shattered Space expansion for Starfield may also make an appearance at the Xbox showcase. A release date reveal is also very likely. Black Ops 6 gameplay/campaign trailer : The next mainline Black Ops game from Activision Blizzard is set for a day one Xbox Game Pass release, and has been teased to make an appearance during the broadcast. This is a major reveal, and readers can expect to see a fair chunk of the event dedicated to it.

: The next mainline Black Ops game from Activision Blizzard is set for a day one Xbox Game Pass release, and has been teased to make an appearance during the broadcast. This is a major reveal, and readers can expect to see a fair chunk of the event dedicated to it. Fable : The new Fable game might also make an appearance during the event.

: The new Fable game might also make an appearance during the event. A new Forza Horizon game is to be revealed as well.

game is to be revealed as well. Hollow Knight Silksong : The shocking absence of Hollow Knight: Silksong during the main Summer Game Fest 2024 broadcast was rather disappointing, but fans may still have something to cling to, with rumors of a segment set for later today.

: The shocking absence of Hollow Knight: Silksong during the main Summer Game Fest 2024 broadcast was rather disappointing, but fans may still have something to cling to, with rumors of a segment set for later today. Persona 5X release for global audiences.

Expand Tweet

Xbox handheld: The much anticipated Xbox handheld may finally make its appearance during the broadcast, bringing more competition to the handheld gaming PC space. The handheld is rumored to run a custom version of Windows that is optimized for gaming, and as such could be the very first real Steam Deck competitor.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback