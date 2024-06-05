Xbox's handheld console reportedly set for reveal soon, set to compete with Steam Deck

Xbox is now rumored to launch a handheld console to compete against the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and other Windows-based devices that have popped up in the last few years. This news comes on the same day as the leaks for a budget Steam gaming console that I just reported an hour ago, which is a bit ironic.

The upcoming console is expected to be unveiled in the Xbox Games Showcase, which is scheduled for June 9. All of these details by YouTuber eXtas1s, who has previously tipped credible information about gaming and hardware, including release dates of Hellblade 2, Lords of the Fallen in Xbox Game Pass, and more.

The Spanish video was translated by Reddit user @SkyOld5788. In the video eXtas1s has also revealed Microsoft will shadow-drop a first party title during the event. We will also get more information about this year's this year's CoD immediately after the Xbox showcase in Call of Duty Direct. This Sunday is shaping up to be big for video games.

What to expect from the Xbox handheld?

For now, eXtas1s only expects Microsoft to tease the "Xbox Portable" at the summer event. The company has gone way too long with any hardware launches, which further supports this claim.

Not much info expects out in the internet regarding the handheld and we might be at least five to six months away from a possible launch. Reports suggest it won't be a cloud streaming device unlike the PlayStation Portal, and you can play Xbox One or Series S games natively. However, we'll have to wait till the weekend for exact details.

Can the Xbox handheld compete against the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck has set the standard for handheld consoles. It is transformed into the console to beat these days. We don't have extra information about the Xbox handheld yet. However, we can expect it to have certain strengths that can give it a upper hand.

Game Pass and the Xbox Library won't create much of a difference because both of them are also available on the Steam Deck. The only shot this console would have is extra rendering prowess. The Deck is a bit too weak to play the latest games at comfortable framerates. It struggles in most demanding titles, which creates an opportunity that has been exploited by third-party manufacturers like Asus, MSI, and Lenovo.

An official Microsoft console with one of the latest Zen 4 APUs could change this and be a superb alternative to the Steam Deck.