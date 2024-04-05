PlayStation Portal exploit that let it run PSP games now fixed by Sony

The PlayStation Portal was launched in November 2023 as a $199 accessory for the PlayStation 5. It is a portable device that gives gamers the convenience of playing PS5 titles on a handheld device. The accessory offers a high-end streaming experience and allows users to play their console library on the go without needing a television.

However, the PlayStation Portal functions primarily as a remote control than a handheld console as it relies on a wireless connection to the PS5 to stream games rather than playing them natively.

In February 2024, some sharp minds managed to bypass its security restrictions and run games like Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories natively on this handheld accessory.

Sony has now fixed the exploit in an update released in March 2024.

Google security experts break into PlayStation Portal

Andy Nguyen, a cloud vulnerability researcher at Google, and Calle Svensson, a security engineer, discovered an exploitable software bug within the PlayStation Portal's system. This exploit allowed hackers to bypass the Portal’s usual reliance on the PS5 and allowed them to install PPSSPP to play PSP games natively on the Portal.

Initially, Nguyen and Svensson transformed the Portal from a PS5 streaming device into a dedicated PSP emulator. They then posted the news of their success on X (formerly known as Twitter) and included footage of GTA: Liberty City Stories running smoothly on the hacked Portal.

This post went viral in the gaming community, with many people requesting them to share the exploit. The idea of conveniently playing classic PSP games on a handheld device like the Portal received significant attention from the community.

However, Nguyen and Svensson did not intend for their exploit to become widely available. Instead, they took a responsible approach and disclosed the vulnerability to Sony.

The decision sparked some debate within the gaming community. While some appreciated Nguyen and Svensson for prioritizing the security of the Portal, others argued that keeping the exploit could've given the gaming community a new PSP experience.

Sony was quick to fix the bug causing the exploit

Regardless of this discussion on gaming ethics, Sony acted swiftly. The latest PlayStation Portal update, version 2.06, released in March 2024, addressed the exploit identified by the researchers.

Sony made this patch a necessary update to fix the vulnerability and disabled Portal's ability to run PSP games natively.

About the PlayStation Portal

PlayStation Portal was launched as a remote player device for the PS5 console (Image via Sony)

The PlayStation Portal works more like a powerful remote control for your PS5. It lets you stream your PS5 games to its screen through a WiFi connection. This means you can play your PS5 library anywhere without needing a TV.

At its launch, however, the Portal wasn't universally loved. Its price was quite high compared to the existing PS Remote Play app that works on smartphones. Some questioned the need for a dedicated device when a phone could achieve similar functionality. Additionally, the device also relies on a strong and steady WiFi connection to work well, which limits its remote usability.

Despite the mixed initial reactions, the Portal managed to carve a niche for itself. Gamers who prioritized a dedicated remote play experience with a bigger screen and comfortable controls embraced the device.