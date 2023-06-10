5 best games to try out on PlayStation Portable

The PlayStation Portable is an iconic console designed for easy access. Its slim build and transportability made it a must-have for many gamers at launch. The PSP, as it's also called, had a ton of incredible games. Over the years, many popular franchises released installments exclusive to the console to expand the platform's fanbase.

Support for the PlayStation Portable has been discontinued by manufacturer Sony since 2016. However, the console and games available in it are still purchasable.

This article lists the five best games on the PSP that players should try out to relive old memories.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tekken 6, God of War: Chains of Olympus, and other PlayStation Portable games worth trying out

1) God of War: Chains of Olympus

God of War: Chains of Olympus is one of the few games in the God of War franchise that are available on the PSP. The game is currently the highest-rated game on the console, according to Metacritic.

Chains of Olympus acts as a prequel to the original God of War game based on Greek mythology. The game features stunning graphics and engaging combat against enemies spread across multiple areas. Its plot is exceptional, with many new characters being introduced. The title provides a proper backstory to Kratos' feud with the Greek gods.

For these reasons, God of War: Chains of Olympus is one of the best PlayStation Portable games to ever be made.

2) Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories is hugely popular on the PlayStation Portable and is the highest-selling game on the console with eight million copies. It was the first GTA title that was released on a handheld console.

Liberty City Stories has a new story and is a prequel to Grand Theft Auto III. The game features beloved missions and a vast open world that are made even better thanks to its clean graphics and compelling mechanics.

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories is definitely worth checking out on the PlayStation Portable.

3) Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

The Metal Gear Solid franchise has some of the best video games of all time, thanks to its iconic characters and interesting storylines.

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker was released as a PlayStation Portable exclusive. The game was a direct follow-up to the events of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. It featured two separate modes for players to choose from: Mission and Mother Base. The Mission mode focused on the main story, while the Mother Base mode offered a unique army management system to complete specific objectives.

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker was highly praised upon release, with some critics even calling it the best installment in the franchise.

4) Tekken 6

The Tekken video game series is popular for its action-packed gameplay and its wide roster of characters with their unique moves and personality.

Tekken 6 is the seventh installment in the franchise and introduced a whole heap of characters along with a new storyline. The game has great visuals, and the combat mechanics are also fluid. It also gives players an option to customize their characters.

Tekken 6 offers a wide variety of content for players to enjoy on the PlayStation Portable.

5) Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep

Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep is a PlayStation Portable exclusive game in the Kingdom Hearts franchise. The game was released in 2010 and served as a prequel to the original Kingdom Hearts game.

The story takes place 10 years before the events of the first Kingdom Hearts game and features characters like Terra, Ventus, and Aqua. The game's popularity stems from its unique roster featuring Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep was widely praised for its graphics, engaging story, and its multiplayer mode. The game sold 1.27 million copies and remains one of the most iconic games available on the PlayStation Portable.

