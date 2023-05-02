5 video game characters that can mask their strength easily

Many video game characters like to mask their strength and only use it when required. While some video game characters are designed to be intimidating and display their power openly, others are skilled at masking their strength. These characters hide their strengths for various reasons, such as to avoid attention, testing opponents, or protecting their secret identities.

These characters prove that you don't need to show off your skills to become iconic and can make an impact even while hiding your strengths. Here are five video game characters that can mask their strength easily.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 video game characters who mask their strengths

5) Solid Snake - Metal Gear Series

Solid Snake is known for his stealth (Image via Konami)

Solid Snake is the protagonist of the Metal Gear Solid series and is a master of stealth and espionage. While he may appear an average soldier, Solid Snake is a highly trained and skilled operative capable of taking down entire armies.

He is known for his ability to infiltrate enemy bases undetected and for using gadgets and technology to gain an edge over his opponents. He can appear unassuming and unremarkable, even amid a dangerous mission. This allows him to gather intelligence without arousing suspicion. Solid Snake is one of the iconic video game characters known for masking his strengths.

4) Samus Aran - Metroid

Samus Aran is the protagonist of the Metroid series (Image via Nintendo)

Samus Aran is the protagonist of Metroid, a series of games that explores her missions as a bounty hunter in space. She is one of the oldest video game characters and one of the most skilled and experienced fighters in the galaxy, having defeated many alien threats and enemies. She wears a power suit that grants her various weapons and abilities, such as missiles, beams, and bombs.

However, Samus is also very secretive and mysterious. She rarely speaks or shows her face to anyone. She often removes her power suit when she completes her missions or when she needs to blend in with the environment. Samus masks her strengths because she values her privacy and does not want to reveal her identity or motives to anyone.

3) Batman (Batman: Arkham)

Batman is the hero of Batman: Arkham, a series of games that portrays his fights against crime in Gotham City. He has no superpowers but has mastered various martial arts, detective skills, and gadgets. He can use his batarangs, grapple gun, smoke pellets, explosive gel, and more to subdue his foes.

He did not reveal his true identity or face to anyone except his trusted allies. He often works in the shadows or at night to avoid detection or suspicion. He also uses fear and intimidation to make his enemies underestimate or flee from him. Batman is similar to most superheroes who mask their strengths, though he does it most incredibly.

2) Agent 47 - Hitman

Agent 47 in Hitman 3 (Image via IO Interactive)

Agent 47 in the Hitman series also masks their strength and does it to blend in with the environment. He has no supernatural power but is genetically engineered to assassinate his targets. Agent 47 doesn't use his incredible aim or weapons to kill and relies more on stealth and disguises.

Also known as the silent assassin, Agent 47 can blend in with any crowd and assume any identity. He can use his talents to infiltrate high-security areas without arousing suspicion and take out his targets with deadly precision. Agent 47 remains one of the most iconic video game characters ever and is a master of stealth.

1) The Witcher: Wild Hunt

Geralt of Rivia is known for being a skilled monster hunter and is one of the video game characters who can mask their strength the best. Geralt is known for his incredible strength, his incredible swordsmanship, and his unique abilities as a Witcher. He often presents himself as gruff, unremarkable, and simply looking for work. However, once he engages in combat, it becomes apparent that he is a master swordsman capable of taking on even the most challenging opponents.

He does not like to draw attention to himself or his profession. He often wears simple clothes and hides his silver sword under his cloak. He also avoids using his signs unless necessary. Geralt masks his strengths because he does not want to be seen as a freak or a threat by the people he encounters.

