Top 5 spy espionage video games for PC

Spy espionage is a genre that has fascinated gamers for decades. The thrill of sneaking around, hacking computers, infiltrating enemy bases, and using gadgets and weapons to complete missions is hard to resist. These games don't exactly allow you to go around and shoot everyone and require a bit more clever strategy and planning. These games provide a thrill that not many other genres can and, as such, have led to a massive fanbase of spy espionage fans.

This article will highlight five of the most enthralling spy espionage games. These titles give the gamer an accurate representation of how spying happens in real life.

Note: This article is subjective, and views are the writer's opinions.

Top 5 spy espionage Games That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

5) Dishonored 2

Dishonored 2 is set in a dystopian world and is one of the best spy espionage games ever. The game allows you to use a variety of stealth and combat tactics to infiltrate enemy strongholds and gather intelligence to complete missions.

One of the main reasons Dishonored 2 being so good is the game's focus on information gathering. Players must explore the game's levels to uncover secrets, eavesdrop on conversations, and collect intelligence to gain an advantage over their enemies.

The game also features a variety of non-lethal takedown options, such as using sleep darts or choking out enemies, which allow players to gather information without alerting their targets.

4. Alpha Protocol

Sneak up on your opponents in Alpha Protocol (Image via SEGA)

Alpha Protocol is a spy RPG that lets you create your agent and customize his skills, appearance, and personality. You can choose how to approach each mission through stealth, combat, diplomacy, or hacking.

Your choices and actions have consequences that affect the story and the relationships with other characters. You can ally with or betray different factions, romance or antagonize your contacts, and shape the outcome of a global conspiracy. Alpha Protocol is a game that gives you much freedom and agency as a spy.

3) Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Use stealth to your advantage in Splinter Cell Chaos Theory (Image via Ubisoft)

This classic stealth sandbox came out 18 years ago but still perfectly captures the thrill of being a covert operative. As Sam Fisher, you must infiltrate various locations worldwide, using your night vision goggles, sticky shockers, and knife to neutralize enemies and complete objectives.

You can also use the environment to your advantage, such as shooting out lights, hacking cameras, or hiding bodies. The game also features co-op and multiplayer modes where spies face off against mercenaries. Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is a masterpiece of stealth gameplay.

2) Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

The Hitman series is one of the most prominent names for spy espionage games. As Agent 47, you are a professional assassin who travels worldwide to eliminate high-profile targets.

You can use disguises, weapons, gadgets, and environmental hazards to execute your kills creatively. You can also explore the extensive and detailed levels to find secrets, challenges, and opportunities. Hitman 2: Silent Assassin was released in 2002 and led the way for games in the spy espionage genre. It is a game that rewards experimentation and replayability.

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the ultimate spy espionage game for PC. It combines stealth, action, strategy, and story in an epic open-world adventure. You play Venom Snake, the leader of a private military company who seeks revenge against those who betrayed him.

You can build your base, recruit soldiers and animals, and develop weapons and equipment. You can also use vehicles, horses, balloons, robots, and cardboard boxes to traverse the terrain and infiltrate enemy outposts. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is a game that offers endless possibilities and surprises as a spy.

