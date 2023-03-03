Metroid Fusion Nintendo Switch release date revealed

Veteran fans of the Metroid franchise ran into a bit of good news recently when it was officially announced that Metroid Fusion is finally going to be making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

This move is a part of Nintendo’s ongoing process to bring some of its older and iconic titles from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance to its subscription service. The Nintendo Switch Online model, will keep adding older titles to the line-up over the course of the coming months and make it so that they are available not just for the current Nintendo console but for future ones as well.

Metroid Fusion, which was a Game Boy Advance title, will be made available for the subscription model from Thursday, March 9, 2023. It was originally released in 2002 and was hailed as one of the more iconic games of the time.

Hence, the fact that it's finally making its way to the service model is something that Nintendo fans have been asking for quite a while now.

What is Metroid Fusion all about?

Metroid Fusion is set around Samus Aran, the iconic bounty hunter, as she ventures out to explore planet SR388. She is scouring its surface in hopes of encountering a parasitic organism, which the narrative refers to as X.

The title is a 2D action game that has often times been hailed as one of the best entries in the entirety of the Metroid franchise. Its surprise announcement for the Nintendo Switch has indeed been fortunate news for veterans of the series who have been looking forward to trying the game out in the latest console.

The Metroid Fusion announcement has also gotten many in the community speculating that perhaps Nintendo is in the works of providing fans with more information on the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4.

This speculation stems from the fact that Fusion’s reveal for Nintendo Switch Online happened just a month after Metroid Prime Remake’s announcement. As Metroid Dread too is a very new entry in the franchise, many are speculating that more Metroid Prime 4 announcements will be on the cards very soon.

The game was first announced in 2017 as the fourth entry to the series, however, due to certain circumstances it was in and out of active development before things started to pick up again in 2019. This was the result of Kensuke Tanabe, who worked on all three titles, returning to help develop the game.

