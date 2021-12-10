Metroid Dread wins Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards 2021

Unsurprisingly, Metroid Dread has clinched the Best Action/Adventure Game title at The Game Awards 2021. Touted as one of the best in the series, Metroid Dread's release has seen rave reviews from critics and players alike.

The Game Awards are back at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after going online the previous year due to the pandemic. It is one of the most prestigious awards in the video game industry, honoring the very best that the year offers and the effort behind making them.

In Metroid Dread, fans play as the bounty hunter Samus Aran, who is investigating the source of a mysterious transmission on the planet ZDR. The NPC fights in the game are one of the hardest that players will ever face, with the boss fights becoming a considerable nuisance to overcome.

But this 2D side-scrolling world is so intricately created that users feel like they are on an adventure with Samus rather than simply controlling her. The puzzles are challenging, but solving them feels extremely rewarding.

The exploration options are complimented well with how the levels are designed throughout Metroid Dread to keep gamers engaged.

Despite being conceived back in the mid-2000s, Metroid Dread was canceled due to technical limitations. But after being on the "most wanted" lists of many industry commentators, Nintendo announced it at E3 2021.

For fans of the series, this is the best Metroid yet. It's a nostalgic throwback to all the possibilities of what could have been if the game had been released years ago. It has become the fastest-selling Metroid game in Japan, the UK, and the US.

The Game Awards is streaming live on their YouTube and Twitch channels. The ceremony has already seen numerous big announcements, including Hellblade II, Alan Wake II, and Star Wars: Eclipse.

