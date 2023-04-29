Best The Witcher games to play on your mobiles in 2023

The Witcher Games is one of the most popular gaming titles in the RPG genre, with millions of downloads and fans globally. These games offer intense, action-packed gameplay with lots of engaging in-game elements. The title has a huge community of players inspired by the fierce monster-killing and dark fantasy backdrop. In most Witcher games, players take up the role of Geralt on Rivia, who has exceptional sword skills and magical powers.

The Witcher has to eliminate all the monsters from the world, making it a safe place to live. The storyline has made a lot of fans go crazy, and developers have released various award-winning games for different platforms.

This article discusses the best The Witcher games to try on mobile phones in 2023.

Best The Witcher games to play on your mobile in 2023

Gamers can find lots of Witcher games available for leading platforms with high-quality graphics and immersive storylines. Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most popular titles, with breathtaking gameplay.

Unfortunately, the game and its other games in the franchise are only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, leaving mobile gamers thirsting to get The Witcher experience on their mobile devices.

However, CD PROJEKT S.A. has launched a few games that are compatible with the most popular mobile devices after taking community feedback into account. Here are some of the top The Witcher games to try on mobile devices:

1) The Witcher: Monster Slayer

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is one of the best Witcher games for gamers to download and enjoy on their smartphones. The gaming title features high-quality visuals with the role of the Witcher. You can battle over 150 beasts from different classes in intense combat.

The game also contains a fantastic trophy system that allows players to unlock new skills as they accumulate trophies, allowing them to become the world's greatest monster slayer. Players can add their friends to their lists to send and receive lots of rewards from each other.

2) GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

The second game on the list is the Witcher Card Game, another popular gaming title loved by The Witcher community. The game is based on cards, and users can battle against other players in online matches.

The title also enhances the clever thinking and quick decision-making of the user with the ability to make the most powerful deck. Players start with 10 cards in hand and then devise their favorite cards and strategies to defeat their opponents and be victorious.

3) Thronebreaker

The Thronebreaker is another excellent option for fans of The Witcher games on mobile devices, where players will enjoy an amazing Witcher gaming experience.

The game is a single-player campaign for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. Gamers can enjoy beautiful animations with an engaging storyline about a queen called Meve and her two kingdoms, Lyria and Rivia.

The queen is forced to battle against an invasion of her realms. The title has a few hours of free gameplay where players can learn the basics of the game. However, developers have also added the option for players to unlock more of the in-game content by upgrading to the full version.

