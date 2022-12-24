The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was re-released on modern systems, including PC, on December 14, 2022, to much fanfare. This updated edition includes gameplay improvements, additional story quests, and several graphical upgrades to entice both returning and new players.

The Witcher @witchergame Relive the story loved by millions!



Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! Relive the story loved by millions!Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! https://t.co/NcDLmV72kb

For the newer players in this franchise, its third entry might seem intimidating, considering they aren't familiar with its predecessors. Fret not, for we have the answer to that and everything else you need to know about The Witcher 3.

Note: Minor spoilers for The Witcher games will follow, viewer discretion is advised.

Players can rest easy as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt requires no knowledge of prior titles

Despite being the third entry in the series, The Witcher 3 does not, in fact, require players to have completed its predecessors. Developers CD Projekt Red have designed the game so newcomers won't feel uninformed or ill-equipped.

The title even provides a handy recap of past events during the campaign for curious players to catch up to speed. As such, even an optional minor summary of the previous two titles is enough.

What do players gain from playing The Witcher 1 and 2 before The Witcher 3?

For the most part, the game is enjoyable without prior knowledge of the events that transpired in the other two entries. However, it does make the experience a bit more enjoyable when gamers understand events linked to The Witcher and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

In particular, returning characters such as Roche, Phillipa, and Triss will have a greater impression on the players' minds. The protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, has an extensive history with all these figures.

That said, playing The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings is highly recommended before starting the third game since it provides much-needed context for future events. Furthermore, the second game is still a great experience. The Witcher 1, however, has aged rather poorly and is safely skippable for most players.

What is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

Initially released on May 19, 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an action role-playing game developed and published by CD Projekt Red. It chronicles the journey of renowned witcher Geralt of Rivia. The seasoned warrior is on a quest to redeem himself and rescue his adopted daughter Ciri from the clutches of "The Wild Hunt."

It is based on the popular Witcher fantasy novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The game was critically acclaimed and won Game of The Year. This was followed by the arrival of two major expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Brimming with riveting narratives, both additions expanded Geralt’s story and delivered a fitting conclusion.

An ambitious Nintendo Switch port was also released on December 14, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes