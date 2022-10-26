The Witcher 1 remake was recently announced to be in active development, being rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5.

⚔️ We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory , we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)!We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.⚔️ thewitcher.ly/WitcherRemake We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)! We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details. ⚔️ thewitcher.ly/WitcherRemake https://t.co/ERFOXQrUEP

Fans are understandably excited to see the return of the beloved classic that started it all, and CDPR has a lot of expectations to live up to.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Refined gameplay, updated voice-overs, and more improvements in The Witcher remake that fans want to see

5) Updated voice-overs

Being CD Projekt Red’s first game, The Witcher had some very unrefined voice-over work. Much of the dialogue can be frustrating and bland with poor delivery, with some lines being rather hilarious.

Fans will quite naturally want the best voice acting possible in the remake, on par or even better than what the third title offers, with higher quality audio samples to go with it.

4) Upgraded Visuals

The third game, Wild Hunt, painted a beautiful, breathing world for players to soak in, and was often used as a benchmark for both consoles and PCs because of its high graphical fidelity.

Breathtaking visuals (image via CD Projekt Red)

It is safe to say that the same is expected from the remake, which utilizes the very latest Unreal Engine 5 instead of CDPR’s in-house RedEngine. Players can expect a lush and detailed yet somber world filled with many detailed characters and environments, brimming with activity. Preserving the mood of the original game is also important, so fans expect CDPR to bring back the dark, moody look of the original game.

3) Updated controls and UI

The Witcher 1 had controls that could easily be described as rough. The game is 15 years old at this point and was developed with keyboard and mouse input in mind. This has been a huge barrier for players trying to get into the game.

User interface of the original game (image via CD Projekt Red)

With the remake, fans hope that CDPR will update the control scheme and user interface to more modern standards, and allow for easier controller layouts as seen in the excellent sequel, Assassins of Kings.

2) Refined gameplay similar to what The Witcher 3 had to offer

The Witcher 3 was an excellent entry for newcomers into the franchise and offered robust, and simple, yet customizable combat. The same can be expected from the remake of the original game, making use of more modern concepts and controls, instead of the odd timing-based attacks that the original had to offer.

Fans hope that CDPR goes even bigger with the remake while retaining its core RPG roots.

1) Multi-platform release

The Witcher 1 was released exclusively on PC on October 26, 2017. Many factors prevented it from being released on consoles at the time. The game was developed only with the PC in mind, as evident from its controls and user interface.

Kaer Morhen in the original game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

It is quite naturally expected that CDPR will release the game on current-gen consoles in addition to the PC, so that a wider player base may have access to the title and be able to enjoy the classic game.

While the expected release window for the game is yet to be announced, developer CD PROJEKT RED has revealed that the title is still in its early stages of development, at the Polish studio Fool’s Theory with veteran Witcher series staff in tow.

