If you are wondering how to back up Steam Deck SSD, you have come to the right place. While you can use Steam’s file service to reimage your SSD, creating a backup has its benefits. Cloning your current storage drive is a wise step, whether you aim to prevent data loss or upgrade to a new SSD while retaining custom settings and local configuration files.

A backup can save you the hassle of redownloading or reconfiguring everything from scratch. This can save you significant time, especially with large game libraries.

This article will guide you through the complete procedure to back up Steam Deck SSD.

Step-by-step procedure to back up Steam Deck SSD

There are various ways to create a backup for your Steam Deck SSD. We will use the Steam Deck Konsole method, as it is the easiest way to do so. Before we start, ensure you have a new 2230 NVMe SSD and its enclosure.

Step 1: Switch to desktop mode

Firstly, go to Desktop Mode (Image via Steam Community)

Tap and hold the power button of your Deck until you see a sub-menu. Choose Switch to Desktop from this menu. Wait as it might take a few moments for the transition to the desktop mode.

Step 2: Set up a Sudo password

Set sudo password (Image via YouTube/GamingOnLinux)

You need to create a Sudo password before we go to the next step to back up Steam Deck SSD. To do so, click on the app launcher icon (given at the bottom left side of the screen) and then click on your Steam Deck user profile image. Next, head to Change Password on the right.

Alternatively, go to System > Konsole and type "password." Keep your password simple, as you won’t be able to see what you type in the Konsole, not even the stars (asterisk).

Step 3: Take a backup by entering commands

Type in the command to back up Steam Deck SSD (Image via YouTube/NerdZap)

You need to type in some specific commands to clone your Steam Deck SSD. On the Konsole, type "sudo lsblk" and press Enter. You might be asked to provide the password to continue the process. Type it in and press Enter again. It will list all your storage devices.

Note the name of your current NVMe drive. Usually, that's something like nvme0n1. Now plug your new 2230 NVMe drive into the Steam Deck using its enclosure with a Dock or USB port.

Type the following command:

sudo dd if=/dev/xxxx of=/dev/sda oflag=sync bs=128M status=progress

Replace the "xxxx" with the drive name that we previously noted down. Press Enter and done. You will need to enter your Sudo password again. It should copy everything over. Depending on the number of games and data, it might take a while to complete the process.

Safeguarding your Steam Deck SSD is akin to securing your gaming journey and information. It guarantees a more seamless restoration procedure, sparing you the inconvenience of reinstalling games and re-establishing configurations from scratch.

