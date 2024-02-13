5 best Steam Deck accessories in 2024

The best Steam Deck accessories can elevate the performance of your handheld gaming device to newer levels. These peripherals ensure smooth and convenient gaming sessions. Regardless of whether you are a veteran or a casual gamer, the right equipment can add an extra level of fun to your gameplay.

From a super-fast SSD for storing more games and data to a screen protector to prevent your gaming device from any damage, there are plenty of options. To aid you in the selection process, we have curated a list of the five best Steam Deck accessories to consider in 2024.

Best Steam Deck accessories to buy now

1) SanDisk Extreme Pro MicroSD Card

External storage option (Image via SanDisk/Western Digital)

The Valve's gaming device comes in three different storage versions, from 64GB to an astonishing 512 GB. No matter which version you pick, eventually, you will need more space to store your favorite titles.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro MicroSD Card stands out as one of the best Steam Deck accessories worth investing in. The only minor drawback lies in the price; a 1 TB variant will cost you around $170.

That said, it becomes negligible when weighed against the exceptional performance it delivers.

Pros:

200MB/s and 140MB/s read and write speed.

It is very reliable and durable.

Highly compatible with Steam Deck.

Cons:

The cost is high compared to other microSD cards.

2) JSAUX Docking Station HB0603

One of the best docking stations for Steam Deck (Image via JSAUX)

The Steam Deck, though initially a handheld gaming device, boasts a surprising feature that extends beyond its portability. Capable of seamlessly connecting to a gaming monitor, 4K projectors, and other best gaming peripherals, its versatility is remarkable.

That said, with only a Type-C port at its disposal, unlocking its full potential requires a docking station. Valve has its official docking station for the Steam Deck, but we recommend the JSAUX Docking Station HB0603. It works really well and comes at half of the price of the official dock station, which is around $49, making it one of the best Steam Deck accessories to consider in 2024.

The JSAUX docking station has an HDMI 4K@60Hz output, a Gigabit Ethernet input, three USB-A 3.0 ports, and a USB-C port. It lacks a DisplayPort and is limited to 1Gbps ethernet.

Pros:

Available at an affordable price tag.

Built quality is excellent.

It comes with plenty of ports.

Cons:

It lacks a DisplayPort.

Ethernet speed is limited.

3) Anker 747 Power Bank

One of the best Steam Deck accessories (Image via Anker)

While the handheld piece sustains around seven hours with simple games like Vampire Survivors and Wall World, the duration drops to a mere two hours while playing resource-intensive games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Monster Hunter Rise.

Enjoying a long gaming session, especially when you are away from a power socket, can be challenging. A good power bank like the Anker 747 Power Bank can be a remedy to this issue. Boasting two USB-C Power Delivery ports capable of delivering up to 87W and two USB-A ports facilitating charging up to 15W, this power bank is equipped for the task.

With its robust 26,000mAh battery, you will not fall short on power. Priced at approximately $150, this Power Bank may seem on the higher end, but its performance and reliability make it one of the best Steam Deck accessories to acquire in 2024.

Pros:

A massive 26,000mAh battery capacity.

It delivers a high power output.

Cons:

Bulky and heavy design.

It is an expensive device.

4) JSAUX Carrying Case

Carrying case for Steam Deck (Image via JSAUX/Amazon)

The Valve's gaming device comes with a standard carrying bag, but its utility falls short when embarking on extended journeys with various accessories. Investing in a dedicated carrying case ensures better protection and organization for your handheld device with other peripherals during longer trips.

JSAUX carrying case is among the best Steam Deck accessories, as it offers tons of compartments for all your accessories at a budget price of $20. The only area of concern is the zipper, which appears to be of poor quality and is a common complaint among users.

Pros:

Available at an affordable price.

There are tons of compartments to store different accessories.

Cons:

Poor zip quality.

5) Dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector

One of the best screen protectors for Steam Deck (Image via Dbrand)

Touchscreens are prone to cracks, scratches, or physical damage over time. The Steam Deck's lustrous 7-inch touchscreen is no exception, making a reliable screen protector a vital accessory. You can get a Dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector at around $25.

This Dbrand screen protector has extra features, including crack and scratch resistance, an anti-glare film, and an oleophobic coating. For those who don’t know, the latter repels the hand’s oil, reducing unsightly fingerprints on the screen. With these attributes, it ranks among the best Steam Deck accessories.

Be that as it may, like any premium offering, there are trade-offs. The glass protectors of the brand are precisely cut and look great. But they are pricey, and installing them can be tricky. However, the quality is unmatched, and they won't interfere with touch controls.

Pros:

They are crack, scratch, and fingerprint-resistant.

It comes with an anti-glare film and an oleophobic coating.

Do not interfere with touch controls.

Cons:

The screen protectors from the brand are pricey.

Difficult to install.

That concludes our list of the five best Steam Deck accessories. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming accessories and gameplay guides.

